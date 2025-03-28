Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: EJ is shot, Marlena fears the worst, Jada spirals, and more drama

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease it’s all about mysteries and mayhem in Salem.

The mystery surrounding a missing John (Drake Hogestyn) took a turn this week when Orpheus (George DelHoyo) resurfaced.

Considering their history, it makes sense that Orpheus would have something to do with John’s final arc.

Orpheus’ return leaves Marlena (Deidre Hall) and Steve (Stephen Nichols) fearing the worst about John.

However, their worry only pushes Steve harder to find his friend.

While the mystery surrounding John is in full swing, a new mystery kicks off next week on Days of our Lives.

EJ’s life hangs in the balance

For weeks, EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) has been making an enemy out of pretty much everyone in Salem. Someone finally has enough of EJ’s antics and shoots him.

This comes after Rafe (Galen Gering) gives him an earful, Belle (Martha Madison) tries to coerce a confession out of him, and Chanel (Raven Bowens) confronts him.

EJ’s shooting isn’t a Friday cliffhanger, either. It happens mid-week, with news of his shooting spreading like wildfire.

After Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) gives Chad (Billy Flynn) an update on EJ’s condition, he leans on Cat (AnnaLynne McCord). Meanwhile, Chanel worries about what EJ’s shooting will do to Johnny (Carson Boatman).

The question on everyone’s mind will be who shot EJ. There are many suspects, and JJ (Casey Moss) kicks off the investigation by interrogating Kristen (Stacy Haiduk).

Jada and Rafe face more obstacles

Despite the real Rafe being home, he and Jada (Elia Cantu) continue to struggle. Things go from bad to worse when Jada has some shocking news for Rafe.

Whatever the bombshell is, it leads Rafe to pour his heart out to Gabi (Cherie Jimenez). It also has Jada getting some words of wisdom about relationships from Paulina (Jackée Harry).

Could it be that Jada comes clean about sleeping with Shawn (Brandon Beemer)?

Speaking of Shawn, he finds Jada drowning her sorrows before the week ends. Either she told Rafe the truth, or the guilt is starting to get the best of her.

More Days tidbits

Elsewhere in Salem, Javi (Al Calderon) and Leo (Greg Rikaart) debate whether it was Rafe or Gabi who shot EJ, while Kate (Lauren Koslow) fills Roman (Josh Taylor) in on the shooting.

Belle and Brady (Eric Martsolf) discuss recent events as they worry about their father. Brady also listens to Kristen’s latest crisis.

Andrew (Colton Little) gets assistance from Paul (Christopher Sean) in the search for John.

It’s another must-see week of the hit daytime drama.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.