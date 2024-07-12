Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Double wedding drama, Marlena’s wrath, Nicole’s next move, and more

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap reveal tempers are flaring all over Salem.

July sweeps are not slowing down as the month hits the halfway point.

The daytime drama is gearing up for major cast changes over the next few weeks.

However, there are plenty of bombshell moments coming before that happens.

The fallout of baby Jude’s paternity and an impending double wedding are front and center for the rest of the month.

Let’s take a look at everything going down on Days next week.

Marlena and Nicole are coming in hot

After learning that EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) knew Jude was Eric‘s (Greg Vaughan) son, Marlena (Deidre Hall) comes for the DA. Marlena lays into EJ and isn’t the only one putting him on blast.

Johnny (Carson Boatman) also has some choice words for his father when he finds EJ fuming over his life falling apart.

Meanwhile, Nicole has a run-in with Leo (Greg Rikaart), which leads her to blame the con man for lying to her. Before the week ends, Eric and Nicole get together to discuss their future.

We know Arianne is leaving in a couple of weeks, so it sounds like we will get more insight into whether Ericole will have a happily ever after.

A double wedding hits Salem

Nothing says sweeps month like a wedding, and Days of our Lives gives fans a double one that will feature truth bombs for the next few weeks.

The news of Alex (Robert Scott Wilson), Theresa (Emily O’Brien), Xander (Paul Telfer), and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) getting married spreads throughout Salem. Brady (Eric Martsolf) is shocked to learn Theresa and Alex are getting married so quickly.

Justin (Wally Kurth) shares a special moment with Alex ahead of the nuptials, which catches Alex off guard. Their happiness is short-lived, though, thanks to the two men having a heated exchange about Theresa.

Xander and Sarah hope for a wedding without chaos; good luck with that. Xander finds time before his wedding to give Jack (Matthew Ashford) a surprising gift.

Could it be that Xander plans to give Jack back the Spectator?

More Salem happenings

Lies are taking over Days, especially regarding Everett/Bobby (Blake Berris) and the teen scene.

Bobby faked being Everett to get out of Bayview this week by fooling Marlena and Jada (Elia Cantu). Next week, Stephanie (Abigal Klein) gets her heartbroken thanks to Bobby’s latest plan.

Speaking of heartbreak, a betrayed Sophia (Madelyn Kientz) spies Tate (Leo Howard) and Holly (Ashley Puzemis) having a romantic moment. Sophia uses the encounter to her advantage as Holly and Tate fear their parents will learn the truth.

Elsewhere in Salem, Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Abe (James Reynolds) move full steam ahead with reviving Body and Soul. Kate seeks out Chad (Billy Flynn) as an investor, while Paulina lends her financial support to the project.

Who’s ready for another must-see week of the hit daytime drama?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.