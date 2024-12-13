Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Clyde fallout, Jennifer plots, Sophia stuns Tate, and Titan battle

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease bombshells are dropping all over Salem.

The holidays are near, but Days isn’t quite ready to celebrate the festive season.

Instead, next week will focus on the latest round of turmoil Clyde (James Read) brought to the daytime drama.

The teen scene amps up a notch, too, thanks to Sophia (Madelyn Kientz) giving Tate (Leo Howard) life-changing news.

That’s not all either, as Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) works to keep her promise to Hope (Kristian Alfonso).

Let’s take a look at everything going down on Days of our Lives next week.

The aftermath of Clyde

Now that Clyde is in a coma, Chad (Billy Flynn) is forced to tell Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer he didn’t find Abigail’s (Marci Miller) remains. Chad won’t rest until he gets answers, even if Clyde can’t give them to him.

Cat (AnnaLynne McCord) gets the third degree from Felicity (Kennedy Garcia) about her and their mother, Catharina (Susan Elena Matus).

Meanwhile, Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) and JJ’s (Casey Moss) time in Vancouver changed things, much to the dismay of everyone they know. Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) gives JJ an earful about getting close to Gabi.

Speaking of Gabi, she realizes she hasn’t been all that sensitive to JJ, leading Javi (Al Calderon) to discover the depth of Gabi’s feelings for JJ.

Philip and Xander battle for Titan

It’s do-or-die time for Xander (Paul Telfer) and Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) regarding the control of Titan. Everyone they love will be pulled into their fight.

Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) gets a request from Justin (Wally Kurth), while Belle (Martha Madison) puts Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) in a compromising position. All signs point to Belle using the information Brady (Eric Martsolf) told her against Xander and forcing Sarah to help her.

Over with Kate (Lauren Koslow), the trial puts her on edge, showing a side of her Philip hasn’t seen in a long time. Philip goes all out to keep his mother in check.

Before the week is over, Philip and Xander learn who gets Titan.

Other Days tidbits

Elsewhere in Salem, Tate promises to be there for Sophia after her bombshell news. Yes, a pregnancy storyline that will burst Tate and Holly’s (Ashley Puzemis) love bubble seems to be coming.

When Maggie encourages Holly to pump the breaks on her romance with Tate, we are sure it concerns what’s happening between Tate and Sophia.

All of this, plus Johnny (Carson Boatman) apologizes to Alex (Robert Scott Wilson), Shawn (Brandon Beemer) fills Roman (Josh Taylor) in on his divorce from Belle, and Jennifer grills Julie about the new Doug (Peyton Meyer).

It’s another don’t-miss week of the hit daytime drama!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.