Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Chanel’s advice, DiMera drama, and death hits Salem again

Days of our Lives

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episode of the hit NBC soap opera reveal these episodes are not to be missed.

It’s the end of July sweeps, and Days plans to keep viewers glued to their television screens all week long with a favorite fan return, lots of drama, and a death that sticks.

Ron Carlivati recently teased what’s coming up on the daytime drama. The head writer admitted another death rocks Salem, spilling it was happening soon.

Next week as the DiMera family still reels from losing Abigail (Marci Miller), death hits the family again. In true DiMera fashion, EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) uses the situation to his advantage.

Meanwhile, Sonny (Zach Tinker) is there to comfort Chad (Billy Flynn) over the family’s loss. Plus, Chad backs EJ into a corner with a new ultimatum, but will this tragedy bring them together?

Jake (Brandon Barash) proposes to Ava (Tamara Braun), making them one blissfully happy couple. That could spell trouble and has some fans worried Jake will be the next dead DiMera.

Will Chanel choose Allie or Johnny?

Times up for Chanel (Raven Bowens). She must choose between Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Allie (Lindsay Arnold). They have waited long enough for her decision.

Paulina (Jackée Harry) gives Chanel some much-needed blunt yet motherly advice on the subject. The mother-daughter chat helps Chanel decide, which means one twin will be left broken-hearted.

Speaking of giving advice, Paulina also dishes out some words of wisdom to Roman (Josh Taylor) following dumping Kate (Lauren Koslow) for lying to him. Paulina does know a thing or two about keeping secrets.

Kristen and Orpheus are up to no good

The news that Orpheus (George DelHoyo), Kristen (Stacy Haiduk), and Evan (Brock Kelly) are free has a ripple effect on Salem.

First up is Kristen, who makes a beeline for Gabi (Camila Banus) with a demand that leaves the latter on edge. It also forces Gabi to join forces with the last person fans expect. Perhaps it is Gwen (Emily O’Brien).

Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) are also forced to deal with Kristen, and she’s out for blood with the couple.

Over with Orpheus, Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Justin (Wally Kurth) clash with the villain during an awkward run-in. Evan wants his son back and will stop at nothing to get the baby away from Shawn (Brandon Beemer).

Other Salem tidbits

That’s not all going down on Days of our Lives either. Nicole (Arianne Zucker) finds herself in danger again. Lucky for her, Eric (Greg Vaughan) comes to her rescue.

Being the hero comes easily to Eric, and he will do it again. This time Eric comforts an upset Jada (Elia Cantu) after the new cop makes a horrific discovery.

All of this plus, Sonny and Justin are for quite the surprise when Alexander Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) hits town.

Oh, what a week it’s going to be on Days. Be sure to tune in daily so not a second of the juicy entertainment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.