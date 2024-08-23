Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Chad’s Abigial fear, Brady’s new problem, and danger in Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease nothing is off limits in Salem.

This week ended with the reveal that Abigail (AnnaLynne McCord) is working with Dr. Mark Greene (Jonah Robinson) to dupe Chad (Billy Flynn) and the rest of Abigail’s family.

Next week, Days fans will learn a little bit about Abigail and Mark’s connection.

While Abigail puts on her best act, Chad grows suspicious of his wife, and he’s not the only one.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) warns Chad that something isn’t right with Abigail’s return. It seems he takes what Kristen says to heart because Chad decides to keep the kids away from Abigail.

The Abigail storyline is just one small piece of what’s going down on Days of our Lives next week.

Sarah’s accident has Brady and Xander on edge

The fallout of Sarah’s (Linsey Godfrey) hit-and-run has a ripple effect in Salem. Xander (Paul Telfer) puts on his best face to help Sarah, but he also puts the screws to Jada (Elia Cantu) to make an arrest in the case.

Days viewers know Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas) is the culprit. Even though she’s covered her tracks, Justin (Wally Kurth) overhears a conversation Fiona has that puts her on his radar about the accident.

Meanwhile, the guilt gets the best of Brady (Eric Martsolf), so he makes a confession to Jada. Will it be the truth or something he made up with Fiona?

Brady’s behavior worries his loved ones, especially John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall). Things get worse for Brady when Tate (Leo Howard) comes home to reveal where he’s really been all summer.

Danger and revenge are unleashed in Salem

Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) prepares for war with Stefan (Brandon Barash) and Ava (Tamara Braun) over their cheating. Stefan, for his part, tries to reason with his estranged wife.

When she’s not dealing with Gabi, Ava faces off with Kristen over choosing Gabi Chic over her. It turns out Gabi isn’t Ava’s only problem, as she deals with the wrath of Crazy Connie (Julie Dove), too.

Someone else in Connie’s crosshairs is Melinda. The former DA gets manipulated by Connie only to realize the horrible truth, landing her in serious danger.

More Days news

Elsewhere in Salem, Holly (Ashley Puzemis) puts Tate in the hot seat over what happened with Sophia (Madelyn Kientz). The two bond more than ever after they are forced to face the consequences of their summer of lying.

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) pressures Kristen to reveal her dirty little secret, which honestly could be anything, while Stephanie (Abigail Klein) is left shaken after Jada brings her Everett (Blake Berris).

Who’s ready for another exciting week in Salem?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.