Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Brady’s blackout, Sarah busts Xander, and Body and Soul drama

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease that Body and Soul is heating up Salem.

The accident that left Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) paralyzed continues to take center stage on the show, too.

This week, crazy Connie’s (Julie Dove) reign of terror reached an explosive climax.

Connie faces the music next week thanks to Jada (Elia Cantu), and we will say goodbye to this craziness.

However, the fallout of Connie’s actions will have a ripple effect in Salem, especially on Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) and Stefan (Brandon Barash).

Gabi is drawn to EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) after he saved her, while Stefan and Ava (Tamara Braun) grow closer following their Connie ordeal.

Let’s take a look at everything else happening on Days of our Lives next week.

The aftermath of Sarah’s accident takes a turn

Now that Xander (Paul Telfer) knows Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas) slept with Brady (Eric Martsolf), he’s on the warpath more than ever. Sarah tries to convince Xander to leave Brady alone.

However, when Brady is drugged, all signs point to Xander being the culprit. Will Xander’s confession to Sarah make him admit his guilt? It’s doubtful.

One thing is for sure. Xander plans to destroy Brady, and before the week is over, Jada puts a damper on his latest scheme.

Meanwhile, Sarah has another memory from the accident. Fiona is the first person Sarah tells, leading us to wonder if Sarah knows it was Fiona behind the wheel and not Brady.

Fiona does her best to keep her secret, including dropping a bombshell on Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) that isn’t 100% true.

Body and Soul brings drama to Salem

After a week with no Body and Soul, the storyline is back in full force next week. The cast has a photo shoot that brings out some diva behavior between Bonnie (Judi Evans) and Hattie (Deidre Hall).

Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel (Raven Bowens) both take issue with Leo’s (Greg Rikaart) latest script, which has Chanel and Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) getting very intimate.

The couple fights after Chanel learns Johnny went behind her back to force Leo to change the script. Instead of having a romantic evening, Chanel loses it on her husband.

Alex fares better in his personal life as he spends time with Stephanie (Abigail Klein).

More Days news

Elsewhere in Salem, Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Brady lean on each other as they fill each other in on recent developments in their lives. In fact, Brady turns to Eric after he’s drugged and blacks out.

Speaking of Eric, he has another confrontation with EJ over Holly (Ashley Puzemis) learning he killed her father, Daniel (Shawn Christian).

While Holly reels from that news, Sophia (Madelyn Kientz) takes full advantage of the rift it’s causing between Holly and Tate (Leo Howard).

Lucky for Sophia, things get more tense between the couple when Tate busts Holly snooping. It’s a safe bet she’s looking for evidence against Tate’s father, leading to another fight for them.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.