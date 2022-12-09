Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Ava’s revenge, Gwen plots, Eric kisses Sloan, and Bonnie gets a clue

Ava is back with a vengeance on Days. Pic credit: Peacock

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap opera tease drama, deceit, and bad decisions take over Salem.

Things are far from cheery on Days right now, with so many Salem residents in turmoil.

It will be more of the same even as the holiday season nears.

Next week will continue to focus on Eric’s (Greg Vaughan) downward spiral and EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) reeling from the loss of Susan (Stacy Haiduk), especially on the day of her memorial.

Ava’s (Tamara Braun) return plays a big part in that day, and the walls close in on Xander (Paul Telfer).

Sign up for our newsletter!

That’s just the beginning of what’s coming on the hit daytime drama. Let’s see what else is going on in Salem next week.

Gwen schemes to help Xander as Bonnie puts the pieces together

The week kicks off with Bonnie (Judi Evans) finally realizing who held her and Susan hostage. In the winter promo, Bonnie confronted Xander, so fans can expect that to happen.

Meanwhile, Gwen (Emily O’Brien) comes up with a plan that might protect Xander, but she’ll need a little help from her pal Leo (Greg Rikaart). Gwen better hurry, though, because when Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) turns to Justin (Wally Kurth) for insight, what she hears might not put her suspicions about her husband at ease.

Will Ava blow up Susan’s memorial?

There’s no question that Ava’s only mission in life is to get revenge on EJ. The fact EJ believes Ava’s dead only plays in her favor.

As the day to remember Susan arrives, Ava ensures that it’s one explosive occasion. With a little help from Kristen (Stacy Haiduk), Johnny (Carson Boatman) realizes something’s off.

Johnny rushes to find Ava before it’s too late, and many people are hurt as they gather to remember Susan.

Eric moves on, and more Days news

Ever since Jada (Elia Cantu) ended her pregnancy, Eric has been on a path of destruction. Eric continues that next week when he ends up making out with Sloan (Jessica Serfaty). In true soap opera fashion, Nicole (Arianne Zucker) spies them kissing, and she isn’t pleased about it.

Speaking of Nicole, she endures some harsh words from Rafe (Galen Gering) after he learns she’s moved into the DiMera mansion. Lucky for Rafe, Steve (Stephen Nichols) needs a little help from the police commissioner and Jada, which helps distract them from their disastrous personal lives.

Other Salem drama includes Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Stefan (Brandon Barash) fighting over Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) again. John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) desperately search for a way to get Kristen out of their lives.

Who’s ready for another exciting week in Salem?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.