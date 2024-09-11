Days of our Lives spoilers: Fall in Salem brings love triangles, a regin of terror, secrets galore, and more

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that fall will be a wild ride for fans of the hit Peacock soap.

There’s so much going on in Salem right now that it can be hard to keep up, especially with so many storylines.

The hottest stories right now are fake Abigail (AnnaLynne McCord), Sarah’s (Linsey Godfrey) accident, and Crazy Connie (Julie Dove) playing people like puppets.

Body and Soul is also gaining traction, and we will see more of that story this fall.

According to Soap Digest, Nancy (Patrika Darbo) returns to Salem with several tricks up her sleeve that play right into the new Body and Soul arc.

Let’s see what else is happening on Days of our Lives this fall

Love triangles are popping up all over Salem

Things are changing for many couples, including newlyweds Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel (Raven). Johnny becomes jealous after noticing the close bond between Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) and his wife as they work together on Body and Soul.

Meanwhile, Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) gets more than she bargained for after sleeping with EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel). What started as getting even with Stefan (Brandon Barash) becomes something more for Gabi.

Days of our Lives fans can expect Gabi’s new feelings for EJ to cause a major feud between the ever-feuding DiMera brothers.

Another love triangle brewing involves Holly (Ashley Puzemis), Tate (Leo Howard), and Sofia (Madelyn Kientz). The fallout of Tate telling Holly that Eric (Greg Vaughan) killed her father puts a damper on the budding teen romance, leading Sofia to shoot her shot with Tate.

The drama heats up this fall in Salem

Sarah’s accident will be front and center in the fall as Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas) doubles down on framing Brady (Eric Martsolf). Fiona takes drastic measures that Days fans will not see coming to keep her secret.

The Days of our Lives preview video reveals Xander (Paul Telfer) attacks Brady, but that’s just the beginning. What Xander does amid his determination to make Brady pay will have dangerous and lasting consequences for many, especially Xander and his family.

Speaking of Brady, John (Drake Hogestyn) makes it his mission to save Brady and find out what really happened the night of the accident. Marlena (Deidre Hall) also gets involved by hypnotizing Sarah and Brady.

Over on the fake Abigail front, Chad (Billy Flynn) accepts her as his wife, and they agree to get married. However, in true soap fashion, the wedding raises more suspicions and doubts from Chad as Abigail’s cover begins to unravel.

Plus, the Connie story wraps up this fall with an ending fans won’t want to miss. Rafe (Galen Gering) waking up brings a new crisis for him that tests his relationship with Jada (Elia Cantu), and a fight over Victor’s (John Aniston) estate divides the Kiriakis family further.

Oh, what a fall it’s going to be in Salem! Tune in daily to catch all the juicy entertainment.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.