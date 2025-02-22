Days of our Lives spoilers: Fake Rafe exposed, Belle threatens EJ, and Marlena and Paulina worry

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that February sweeps are bringing the drama until the very end.

The hit Peacock soap has been on fire lately, wrapping up storylines that didn’t hit, like Body and Soul.

Fake Rafe, aka Arnold (Galen Gering), has been another storyline fans want over, and that wish is coming true.

The latest preview video for Days teases that and the fallout from Ava’s (Tamara Braun) kidnapping.

Belle (Martha Madison) learns that EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) helped keep Ava at Aremid, thanks to Brady (Eric Martsolf).

The new DA wastes no time threatening her boyfriend with jail time. Knowing EJ and Belle, this will likely lead to them hitting the sheets, as most of their fights do.

Baby drama on Days

Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Johnny (Carson Boatman) adopting Sophia (Rachel Boyd) and Tate’s (Leo Howard) baby was put on the back burner this week from the second it was brought up.

In the video, Tate introduces Sophia to Johnny and Chanel. However, not everyone is on board with the plan.

No, we aren’t talking about Sophia’s mom, but we doubt she will be thrilled, considering Johnny is a DiMera.

The situation sets alarm bells off for Marlena (Deidre Hall) and Paulina (Jackée Harry). Marlena puts Johnny in the hot seat about the rush to adopt.

Paulina, for her part, gives Chanel an earful about keeping the adoption in the family. After all, she knows the struggle is real, having given Lani (Sal Stowers) to her sister to raise.

Stephanie gets a clue about fake Rafe

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) has Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) run a DNA test on her brother, and now we know why.

The walls close in on Arnold after he plants a kiss on Stephanie (Abigail Klein), and she realizes something isn’t right. Stephanie shares her theory that “Rafe isn’t Rafe” with Jada (Elia Cantu).

It’s easy to see the wheels turning for Jada, who realizes Rafe didn’t cheat on her. Jada, though, did cheat on him as Shawn (Brandon Beemer), dressed in a towel, comes walking into the room. We also get a flash of them getting busy on the couch.

Meanwhile, Arnold turns to EJ’s assistant Rita (Maggie Carney) for help as he worries the jig is up. Unfortunately for him, Rita and EJ have other plans for Arnold, so she tases him.

Be sure to tune in daily so you don’t miss a second of the excitement on the hit Peacock soap.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.