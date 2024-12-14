Days of our Lives spoilers: Doug makes Leo an offer, Gabi fights her feelings, Sophia’s baby news, and more

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that the holiday season is bringing so many questions to the good people of Salem.

Thanks to the latest preview video for the hit Peacock soap, we know some unexpected moments are coming up soon.

One of those unexpected moments is when Doug (Peyton Meyer) shows up at Leo’s (Greg Rikaart) hotel room.

Another is Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) planting a kiss on Stephanie (Abigail Klein).

Following their time in Vancouver, Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) and JJ (Casey Moss) work overtime to fight their feelings for each other.

That’s not all either, as the teen scene begins a good old-fashioned soap story.

Doug and Philip are desperate

The fight for Titan is on, and Philip goads Xander (Paul Telfer) as their court battle begins, calling himself Victor’s (John Aniston) “favorite son.” Xander and Philip are stoic as Justin (Wally Kurth) pleads Xander’s case to the judge.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal a decision about Titan will be made next week. Could that be why Philip locks lips with Stephanie in his hotel room?

Over with new Doug, he’s desperate to unload Alice’s (Frances Reid) diamond necklace, so he turns to Leo. Doug wants Leo to sell it, but will Leo really go back to his shady ways?

A flip of the scene shows Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) cluing Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) in that Doug might be the necklace thief. Julie seems fond of her husband’s namesake, so we have a feeling she might not listen to Jennifer.

Gabi and Sophia can’t hide their feelings

Javi (Al Calderon) wastes no time calling Gabi out for crushing on JJ after seeing a picture of him. Gabi does her best to shut him down, but we aren’t convinced she’s telling the truth.

Meanwhile, Sophia (Madelyn Kientz) informs a very shocked Tate (Leo Howard) that she’s pregnant. Flashes of Sophia, Tate, and Holly (Ashley Puzemis) appear on screen to have a dramatic effect on this bombshell news.

Tate, for his part, questions if Sophia is really pregnant, adding to the tension of this already stressful situation.

The footage also features Roman (Josh Taylor), Alex (Robert Scott Wilson), Brady (Eric Martsolf), Kate (Lauren Koslow), Paulina (Jackée Harry), Sarah (Linsey Godfrey), and JJ saying “what” in various scenes, leaving us questioning why they are saying it.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.