Days of our Lives spoilers: Clyde’s warning, Gabi’s bomb drama, Ava in danger, Jada shocker, and more chaos

Days of our Lives spoilers tease an explosive time on the hit Peacock soap for more reasons than one.

Fall spoilers for Days revealed that Connie’s (Julie Dove) reign of terror comes to an explosive end.

Well, that is happening sooner rather than later, and fans won’t want to miss a second of the drama.

The latest preview for the hit Peacock soap teases Connie puts a lot of lives in danger.

That’s not all going down in Salem, either.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The fake Abigail (AnnaLynne McCord) storyline brings back a villain while also taking a turn.

Clyde is pulling strings in Salem again

It should surprise no one that Clyde (James Read) is the mastermind behind Mark (Jonah Robinson) and fake Abigail duping Chad (Billy Flynn). The connection between Mark, Abigail, and Clyde remains to be seen.

However, in true Clyde fashion, he barks orders to Mark as a new threat looms. Clyde wants Chad and Abigail married ASAP. Mark brings the idea to Abigail, who struggles with the latest assignment.

Could it be that she’s having regrets?

Abigail isn’t the only one throwing a wrench into Clyde’s plan. This week, we saw Steve (Stephen Nichols) become suspicious of Abigail, pointing out to Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) that she isn’t their niece.

In the footage, Steve doubles down on his claims by asking Kayla to run another DNA test. Kayla doesn’t seem too keen on this idea as she gives her husband a look.

Connie puts the finishing touches on her plan

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Connie’s master revenge plan hits a climax, and boy, does it ever. First, Rafe (Galen Gering) gets closer to remembering who stabbed him and fills Jada (Elia Cantu) in on what he knows.

Meanwhile, Connie ups her game after Melinda (Tina Huang) finds a way to escape her restraints. These two duke it out with a knife before a flip of the scene shows Connie holding Ava (Tamara Braun) at knifepoint in her bedroom as Stefan (Brandon Barash) walks in.

Later, Jada busts into what we can presume is Connie’s bedroom with her gun drawn and gets a shocking reality check. This is nothing, though, compared to Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) being strapped to a bomb.

The timer goes off, leading to an explosion, teasing that Gabi, EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), or both get injured. Then again, it’s Days, and we could have it all wrong, so be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of excitement and entertainment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.