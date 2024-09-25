Days of our Lives spoilers: Can Sarah stop Xander from killing Brady?

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Xander (Paul Telfer) is returning to his dark side, which will have devastating consequences.

Xander has been out for blood ever since Brady (Eric Martsolf) confessed to hitting Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) when he was drunk, paralyzing her.

After an unsuccessful attempt to beat Brady to a pulp with a baseball bat, Xander has devised a new revenge plan.

Xander’s determination to make Brady pay is fuelled by the fact that Brady slept with Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas).

The Days preview video revealed that Xander plans to make it look like Brady killed himself.

In true soap fashion, things don’t go as Xander planned, and it’s all because of Sarah.

Paul Telfer and Linsey Godfrey tease Xander and Sarah’s next moves on Days of our Lives

We know that Xander hired a henchman to drug Brady so Xander could put the next phase of his plan in motion, and Sarah busted her husband. Sarah is desperate to keep Xander from harming Brady for the sake of their family.

It should surprise no one that Xander won’t listen to his wife’s plea to stop plotting revenge. This forces Sarah to devise a scheme to stop Xander in his tracks.

Paul Telfer opened up to Soap Opera Digest about the storyline teasing, “Sarah has a clever strategy to save Brady and stop Xander.”

Sarah is about to shock Days fans with a side of her that we have never seen before. Lines become blurred for Sarah as she makes questionable decisions that are out of her nature to keep her family safe.

“You will definitely see this kind of deviation from that path in that Sarah is willing to do some wrongs to keep everyone safe and happy and to keep Xander from losing it. You’ll see Sarah moving forward from this storyline making choices that Sarah never would make,” Linsey told Michael Fairman TV.

Will Sarah stop Xander from killing Brady on Days of our Lives?

Brady fans shouldn’t be worried that the character is going to die. Days of our Lives spoilers reveal Brady wakes up from his drugged night with many questions.

However, that doesn’t mean Brady is out of the woods or safe from Xander. As long as Xander believes Brady was the drunk driver who hit Sarah, he will stop at nothing for payback.

This storyline is barreling right along, and with November sweeps on the horizon, Days fans can expect major twists and turns. There’s a chance it will be revealed that Fiona was the driver during November sweeps, but most likely, the truth won’t come out until the February sweeps.

In the meantime, be sure to keep watching as Xander turns pure evil and Sarah proves she’s not such a goody two shoes after all.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.