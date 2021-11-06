Days of our Lives spoilers: Brady and Chloe hook up, Philip loses it, and a shocking Susan and Marlena twist

Things sizzle between Chloe and Brady on Days of our Lives, but is it real or a dream? Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal some unexpected events are coming up on the hit NBC soap opera that will leave fans shook.

Life in Salem has been one crazy ride the past few weeks. Thanks to November sweeps being in full swing, the jaw-dropping moments are far from over.

The Brady, Chloe, and Philip love triangle explodes

In the latest Days preview video, Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) finally give in to their feelings. Brady shows up at Basic Black, determined to show Chloe how he truly feels about her.

Chloe doesn’t stop him when Brady pulls her into a passionate kiss then leads her to the conference table. Yes, the exact same spot where Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Rafe (Galen Gering) got busy last week.

The footage switches to Chloe begging Brady not to tell anyone. Brady promises it will be their secret, while Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) listens outside the door.

Philip’s jealous side continues to get the best of him. The Kiriakis heir heads back to the mansion, where he breaks a glass with his hand because of his rage.

Despite how the preview video makes it look, there’s a good chance Chloe and Brady’s tryst is merely a dream. Days of our Lives spoilers not only revealed that Chloe tells Brady a secret but that he gets some salacious advice from possessed Marlena (Deidre Hall).

Marlena and Susan’s shocking twist

A tied-up John (Drake Hogestyn) continues to be MarDevil’s hostage in the DiMera crypt. Susan (Stacy Haiduk) stumbles upon the scenario putting herself in grave danger.

John pleads with Marlena to not give up and fight the evil with their love Meanwhile Susan prays that her friend Dr. Marlena Evans will be saved from the devil.

It looks like Marlena and John’s love, plus all the praying, wins out. Marlena finds a way to rid herself of all the evil possessing her.

Unfortunately, John and Marlena’s happiness is short-lived because the devil is not gone at all. The evil force of nature simply moved on to someone else — Susan.

Yes, Susan is now the one possessed by the devil. It’s an exciting twist that Days fans certainly never saw coming.

The switch puts the devil one step closer to getting his hands on Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara’s (Victoria Konefal) baby. After all, Ciara and Ben believe Susan is there to help them protect their child.

Buckle up Days fans because the drama, fun, and shenanigans are just getting started.

