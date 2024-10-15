Days of our Lives alum Arianne Zucker and husband Shawn Christian shock fans with thier ‘moves’

Days of our Lives alum Arianne Zucker and her husband, Shawn Christian, showed fans a new side of themselves.

One month after exiting Days after 25 years as Nicole Walker, Arianne married her long-time love in a rustic ceremony.

The couple went out not only to have a good time but also to surprise their wedding guests.

Taking to Instagram, Arianne and Shawn showed off their killer dance moves guaranteed to bring a smile to your face. In the video, the couple strutted their stuff to Stayin’ Alive by the Bee Gees.

Arianne stunned in her see-through gown with a high slit that she used during the routine. Meanwhile, Shawn, dressed in his wedding suit and subbing in jeans for his pants, was on fire with his moves, too.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“Well, another little sneak peek 👀 … this guy….so handsome! @shawnchristian,” was the caption on Arianne’s IG post.

Days of our Lives alum Arianne Zucker and her husband Shawn Christian highlight their ‘moves’

Shawn and Arianne had the comments section of her post buzzing with fans gushing over their dance.

“You both are the cutest together,” wrote a fan who also added, “This was 🔥!!! I have been waiting to see this❤️”

Someone else commented on Shawn’s dance moves, while a different one remarked on how good their dance routine was.

“Cuttin the rug in cowboy boots, who does it better than this? ❤️🔥,” read a comment.

One fan went on to write, “😂😂 omg that was so awesome … You two are the best!!! 💕💕”

Pic credit: @ari8675/Instagram

Arianne and Shawn killed their wedding dance, but it wasn’t something they did off the cuff.

Shawn Christian shares Arianne Zucker wedding dance prep

A couple of weeks after news of their wedding broke, Shawn gave fans something to talk about with a tease of his and Arianne’s wedding dance prep. It was smiles all around as they learned the moves.

The former Days of our Lives star gave a shout-out to those who helped make the dance magic happen while also promoting a cause close to his heart.

“Pre-Wedding Dance rehearsals….😅 @ari8675 Now onto a whole different dance for DANCES WITH THE TAHOE STARS! 💫 All for a GREAT CAUSE! @tahoeartsproject 🙏 We would LOVE YOUR SUPPORT!! 💃 🕺 My new dance partner @briann.b.baker 👉 DONATION LINK IN BIO OUT OF MY COMFORT ZONE! 🌎 @livetaloha,” read his caption.

Arianne Zucker is definitely missed on Days of our Lives. However, the actress keeps fans entertained via social media, and her dance moves with her husband, Shawn Christian were the fun video we didn’t know we needed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.