Beyond the Gates spoilers: Nicole’s got problems, Hayley flip-flops, Naomi’s revenge, and Kat clocks Eva

Beyond the Gates spoilers reveal there’s always drama going down in Fairmont Crest.

The new CBS soap has been on fire since the day it premiered.

Each week, Beyond the Gates doesn’t disappoint with the Dupree family chaos, lies, and secrets waiting to be exposed.

The latest preview video for the daytime drama reveals more of the same from Kat (Colby Muhammad), who knows something isn’t right with Eva (Ambyr Michelle).

Kat goes all in on Eva again, accusing the latter of wanting her life.

Despite being a spoiled brat, Kat’s instincts aren’t wrong about Eva.

Nicole’s got plenty on her plate

From the jump, Andre (Sean Freeman) has had his eye on Ashley (Jen Jacob), even though she has a serious boyfriend in Derek (Ben Gavin).

After some probing, Nicole (Daphnée Duplaix) learns Andre’s got a thing for Ashley. Nicole’s less than pleased with her nephew as he tries to explain that falling for someone in a relationship isn’t his go-to move.

Just wait until Nicole finds out Andre has been hitting the sheets with her sister, Dani (Karla Mosley).

It turns out that Andre’s crush isn’t the only thing Nicole is dealing with in the video. Ted (Maurice Johnson) has some words for his wife that don’t sit well with her, and Nicole puts her husband on blast.

Hayley can’t make up her mind

Meanwhile, the honeymoon seems to be over for Hayley (Marquita Goings), or at least that’s what she wants Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett) to think. Hayley whines to Bill that they clearly weren’t meant to be and that they should call it quits.

Yeah, we aren’t buying what Hayley’s selling, and she proves us right when Hayley has a run-in with Dani.

Beyond the Gates spoilers reveal that Hayley puts Dani in check. Boy, does she ever, as Hayley warns Dani not to try her anymore.

If that wasn’t enough juicy drama coming up on the hit CBS soap, Naomi (Arielle Prepetit) just might make a bold move against her father. At her wits end over what Bill did to their family, Naomi takes a request from Jacob (Jibre Hordges) to heart.

Jacob wants Naomi to sue her father’s law firm. Not only does the idea appeal to Naomi, she really wants to get revenge on Bill.

The question remains: what could Naomi sue Bill’s law firm for? It’s Bill, so there are likely many reasons.

Make sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy Fairmont Crest drama is missed.

Beyond the Gates airs weekdays on CBS.