Beyond the Gates spoilers for next week: Bill’s health drama, Doug spirals, Anita’s offer, and desperate Ted

Beyond the Gates spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease that Fairmont Crest is setting the stage for May sweeps.

It will be the first sweeps month for Beyond the Gates.

We have high expectations for a bombshell month of twists and turns, that’s for sure.

The pressure is on for several people as the fear of secrets coming to light mounts.

Bill’s (Timon Kyle Durrett) health issue is something he doesn’t want anyone to know about. However, as he fights to save his firm, Bill may have no choice but to come clean.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg of what’s coming up on Beyond the Gates

Joey plays Doug and Vanessa

Once again, Doug (Jason Graham) puts his life in danger because of his gambling addiction and Joey (Jon Lindstrom) manipulating him. Doug is forced to face his demons because of the situation.

Before the week ends, Doug will come clean about his gambling problem after he makes a very risky move. The question is who does he spill the beans to, and will it be too late?

When Joey isn’t messing with Doug, he’s got his sights set on Vanessa (Lauren Buglioli). She plays right into his hands as they make a risque deal.

Ted gets antsy ahead of his anniversary

While Eva (Ambyr Michelle) moves full steam ahead with planning Ted (Maurice Johnson) and Nicole’s (Daphnée Duplaix) anniversary party, he has reservations.

In fact, he makes a desperate plea to his wife to forgo the party for some alone time on vacation. Nicole wastes no time squashing that idea.

Laura’s (Destiny Love) accident and new medical crisis have Nicole seeking answers. Nicole digs deeper into what’s really going on with her assistant.

More Beyond the Gates news

Elsewhere in Fairmont Crest, Dani (Karla Mosley) and Chelsea (RhonniRose Mantilla) clash once the latter learns of her mother’s latest plans. It seems Chelsea has an issue with Dani striking out on her own.

Naomi (Arielle Prepetit) takes on a new case involving a combative homeless woman, much to her husband’s dismay. Jacob (Jibre Hordges) keeps a very careful eye on Naomi and her client.

Plus, Anita (Tamara Tunie) struggles when an unexpected offer comes her way, and Bill has trouble navigating the rough waters at his firm amid the lawsuit.

So much is happening on Beyond the Gates. Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

Beyond the Gates airs weekdays on CBS.