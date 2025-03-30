Beyond the Gates spoilers: Bill messes with Dani, Anita worries, Jacob meddles, and Naomi shuts down Hayley

Beyond the Gates spoilers tease that the new CBS soap continues to come in hot!

It’s been a whole month of Fairmont Crest chaos, and fans can’t get enough of the show.

May sweeps are on the horizon, which will be the first for the soap.

We expect even more jaw-dropping moments leading up to the pivotal month.

The latest preview video for Beyond the Gates reveals the daytime drama isn’t letting up on the gas.

In fact, things are heating up as feuds, secrets, lies, and family drama take center stage on Beyond the Gates.

Jacob and Naomi make waves

This week, Naomi (Arielle Prepetit) dropped the bomb that she’s suing Bill’s (Timon Kyle Durrett) law firm for sexual harassment. In the footage, Naomi feels the need to call 911, but is it about the lawsuit or something else?

A flip of a scene shows Naomi shutting down Hayley’s (Marquita Goings) plea to help. Naomi isn’t buying what her former friend is selling after the way Hayley betrayed her.

Meanwhile, Jacob (Jibre Hordges) can’t let it go that he saw his partner, Marcel (Darryl W. Handy), take money from casino owner Joey (Jon Lindstrom). Beyond the Gates spoilers reveal that Jacob meddles to find answers about Marcel.

After he spies another exchange between Joey and Marcel, Jacob won’t back down from proving his partner is corrupt. However, Jacob’s snooping around earns him a warning from his father, Elon (Malachi Malik).

Bill has Anita seeing red

It’s no secret that Dani (Karla Mosley) wants Bill back, even though he married Hayley. Bill has quite the hold on Dani, and he knows it, which is why he enjoys playing games with her.

Dani is all smiles in the preview, cozying up to her ex-husband. Bill clearly has something up his sleeve because he grins back at Dani, which can only mean trouble.

A Hayley voiceover demands to know where her husband is from someone, as Dani and Bill have their moment.

Bill just doesn’t have a hold on Dani; he has a hold on the whole Dupree family. Beyond the Gates fans know Bill is holding a deep, dark family secret.

We don’t know what the secret is, but we do know that Anita (Tamara Tunie) has had enough of Bill having all the power. Vernon (Clifton Davis) reminds his wife they can’t let Bill reveal what he knows.

Oh yes, Beyond the Gates has so much juicy entertainment going down. Be sure to tune in daily so you don’t miss a moment.

Beyond the Gates airs weekdays on CBS.