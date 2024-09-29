Alison Sweeney, Kristian Alfonso, Melissa Reeves and more Days of our Lives stars remember Drake Hogestyn

Days of our Lives stars have come out in droves to honor the late great Drake Hogestyn.

The soap legend, who played John Black for over 35 years, passed away this weekend.

Social media has become flooded with those who had the privilege of knowing and working with him after news of his death broke.

Kristian Alfonso (Hope) worked with Drake off and on for his entire Days career, and she was one of the first to honor him.

My heart 💔 💔💔….. I’ll always remember you as a Loving father,husband and Dear friend but mostly an incredible , passionate human being , generous and immensely kind , Always …… Thank youuuu for the love you gave us all everyday Drake on set and off you were always our hero . Love you … Rest in Peace 🕊️my sweet friend ❤️,” she wrote in an IG post that featured a video flipping between two shots.

One shows them laughing on set, and the other is at the Day of Days fan event in Los Angeles last year.

Alison Sweeney, Melissa Reeves, and more Days of our Lives stars remember Drake Hogestyn

Taking to Instagram, Alison Sweeney (Sami) gushed over her long-time friend. Sami may have disliked John, but Alison will always be a big Drake fan, especially since she has known and worked with him since she was a teen.

“Drake was an incredible man. He was funny, generous and thoughtful. He cared about every single scene, every person. He loved Days, the fans, and shared that passion with everyone on set,” was part of her caption, which ended with Alison talking about Drake’s love for his family.

Melissa Reeves (Jennifer) is another Days vet with a long relationship with Drake. The actress used Instagram to express her heartbreak over losing him.

Along with thanking Drake for just being him, Melissa revealed she was grateful for the stories he told over the years and his last text to her.

Thaao Penghlis (Tony/Andre) took to X to share a photo of himself with Drake and Deidre Hall (Marlena) before paying tribute to his friend.

“We shared much over the years John Tony & Andre. Great stories were told. To his family, to Deidre & Days so sorry for ur great loss. We will remember him well even though our hearts bleed. Drake thank you & May this next journey be one of great enlightenment. RIP,” read his message.

Galen Gering (Rafe) took the time to remember a special trip he took with Drake to Africa. The actor shared some wisdom he learned from Drake on their travels.

“The one constant in it all was Drake- always just awesome to be around. We laughed so much. I mean, my face hurt every day. We were in his element, surrounded by people and animals. The energy he had was contagious and people gravitated towards him. He always took time for everyone and made them to feel special,” read part of his lengthy caption.

Tamra Braun expressed her gratitude for the recent storyline she got to play with Drake and Stephen Nichols (Steve) on a caper. Like pretty much everyone honoring Drake, Tamara spoke of the gentleman he was and his kind spirit.

“You, kind sir, sure did love life and knew how to enjoy all its gifts. Boy did I admire that in you. You are already greatly missed. Much love and respect always, Drake. 🩷🕊️⏳,” she expressed.

Drake Hogestyn’s Days of our Lives kids pay tribute to him

Martha Madison played Drake’s on-screen daughter, Belle, for decades. The two developed a very close bond, evident in her heartfelt tribute to her on-screen dad.

She referred to him as the captain of the ship, as well as a cheerleader. Martha talked about their father/daughter bond as she praised Drake for his talent, kindness, and just bringing his every day to the hit Peacock show.

“Drake was full of enthusiasm and humor and always told the most amazing stories. He loved being an actor and always showed grace and gratitude when it came to his work and his fans. He loved his family deeply and was over the moon to be a Grandfather. I’m sending my deepest sympathies to his family and to all of the cast, crew and fans who have loved him for decades,” Martha ended her IG post.

Before playing Rex Brady on Days of our Lives, Kyle Lowder originated the role of Brady Black. Kyle honored Drake by revealing that he was not just his TV dad but also a real-life father figure to him.

The actor shared a story about his first day on set at 19 years old and how Drake reassured him he had his back.

“Every step of the way. Drake was one of the kindest, most generous men I’ve ever known, with an unparalleled enthusiasm for life. It’s brutally hard to accept the reality of his passing. I will deeply miss you, Drake. The world has truly lost one of the best,” Kyle shared.

Eric Martsolf has played Brady Black on Days for over 15 years. He also used Instagram to honor his TV dad while echoing Kyle’s words regarding how Drake was when Eric was a newbie on the show.

The actor admitted Drake was a huge part of why Eric has stayed on the hit Peacock soap. Eric gushed over Drake as a man, sharing how inspiring Drake was as a person.

“He was a man who wasn’t afraid to “feel” and emote, a worthy lesson for all fathers to pass along. Our hallways at DOOL will never be the same without him strolling through them. I was honored to portray his son, and will continue to emulate his work ethic and spirit. The world will miss him, and I will continue to feel his hand on my shoulder always. God bless you, Drake,” Eric stated.

Christopher Sean played John Black’s son Paul. Christopher shared a video of himself and Drake on Instagram before honoring his on-screen pop.

“I will always love you. You were more than just my tv father, in my eyes you were my dad. Thank you for everything you taught me and the love you gave me. The world lost a true Hero. Miss and love you so much Drake. Rest in Peace Dad. Keep Swinging for the Fences.”- Drake Hogestyn,” was his caption.

Those are just a few of the tributes that have poured in from Drake Hogestyn’s Days of our Lives costars as they process the news of his death. Drake was beyond loved, so we can expect the tributes to keep pouring in.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.