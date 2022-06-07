Sneak peek teaser for Netflix’s The Midnight Club released

Netflix released the first sneak peek and release date for The Midnight Club. Pic credit: Netflix

Horror creator Mike Flanagan teamed up with creator Leah Fong once again for Netflix’s upcoming horror thriller series, The Midnight Club.

The series follows a group of people who gather at midnight to tell each other scary stories. With Flanagan producing, viewers can be sure that the show will have creepy scenes filled with spine-tingling anticipation.

Viewers can expect some familiar faces coming back to Netflix for this series and a lot of new ones. This week’s new sneak peek teaser shows that this thriller series will surely have fans on the edge of their seats.

Sneak peek at The Midnight Club

Flanagan is known for basing his horror series adaptations on certain books, such as The Haunting of Hill House, loosely using Shirley Jackson’s novel by the same name as the background for the story. However, Flanagan’s series tend to tell an entirely different story than the novels, as seen with The Haunting of Hill House.

The Midnight Club is based on Christopher Pike’s novel of the same name, though as before, fans may be able to anticipate a lot of creative license and flair with the new series.

Familiar faces are returning to this series as well, such as Midnight Mass’s Zach Gilford (Riley Flynn), Igby Rigney (Warren Flynn), Annarah Cymone (Leeza Scarborough), and Samantha Sloyan (Bev Keane), who was also seen in Hill House as Steven Crain’s wife, Leigh.

The teaser opens with a chant of sorts that seems to start the meetings of The Midnight Club as the camera tactfully rotates to different characters, all with chilling music and an eerie background.

The description says, “At a manor with a mysterious history, the eight members of the Midnight Club meet each night at midnight to tell sinister stories – and to look for signs of the supernatural from the beyond.”

Based on the novel by Christopher Pike, fans are curious to see how this adaptation will come to life all the way through.

What is Christopher Pike’s The Midnight Club about?

Pike’s novel follows a group of five boys and girls who reside at Rotterham Home, a hospice manor for young people with terminal illnesses. The home is the place they come to die and not much else, but one group has found a way to make the most of it.

The story follows the Midnight Club group as they come together at midnight and tell each other scary stories when they meet. Although it starts in good fun by telling all kinds of stories, they make a pact that once one of them dies, the first one dead has to try to contact the remaining four from the afterlife.

As they are terminally ill, one of them dies, and that’s where the fun begins.

Though it’s unclear how closely Flanagan and Fong’s version of The Midnight Club will follow Pike’s novel, it’s definitely a chilling tale that will surely keep fans captivated as it builds.

The Midnight Club premieres on October 7, 2022, on Netflix.