Silo stars Harriet Walter and Clare Perkins talk Martha and Carla’s reunion and tease the remainder of Season 2

Martha (Harriet Walter) and Carla (Clare Perkins) didn’t share the screen much during Silo Season 1, but they’ll have a lot of scenes together during Season 2.

Of course, the big hurdle between them during the freshman season was that Martha had not left her workstation for years.

The former lovers only crossed paths again because Martha plucked up the courage to travel higher up the Silo in the name of saving Juliette’s (Rebecca Ferguson) life.

Now that Juliette has left the Silo, all eyes will be on how she managed to survive the outside world, which could cause a lot of problems for everyone who knows her.

Monsters and Critics recently chatted with Harriet and Clare about where their arcs go in the second season.

The pair opened up about morale inside Silo 18 now that the residents believe they’ve been lied to for years about the state of the world.

Juliette’s findings could lead everyone into a false sense of security that the world beyond the Silo is habitable, meaning that many people could follow her.

Silo Season 2 could have a lot of deaths

Sadly, it would result in instant death, as evidenced by the fact Juliette only survived because of the better heat tape being used for her outfit.

Harriet believes Martha will struggle, knowing she may never honestly know what became of her protégé.

Harriet became like a mother figure to Juliette when she moved down to Mechanical as a young girl, and the pair have had this strong bond ever since, so the potential loss will be weighing heavily on Martha during Silo Season 2 Episode and beyond.

Bernard (Tim Robbins) and Robert (Common) will also have questions about how Juliette survived and whether or not she was assisted.

This will spotlight Carla, leading to heartache because her actions could land her in trouble with the Judicial.

The Silo has proven to harm those who go against the rules that have been in place for generations.

Is there a future for Martha and Carla on Silo Season 2?

Martha and Carla’s dormant relationship might never have been revisited without the considerable risk.

The series puts a lot of emotional weight on this storyline during Silo Season 2, which Harriet and Clare are excited to showcase.

The stars couldn’t delve into spoiler territory but teased much about what’s on the horizon.

Check out the full interview below.

Silo airs on Fridays on Apple TV+.