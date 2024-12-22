Shaq gets flirty with Sherri Shepherd online after frisky Family Feud meet-up

Could a romance be brewing between Shaquille O’Neal and Sherri Shepherd?

After a recent social media exchange, it appears that Sherri is hopeful that’s the case.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the duo engaged in some playful banter on stage at Celebrity Family Feud in recent weeks, and now it’s carried over onto social media.

Sherri shared the story during a recent episode of her daytime talk show, Sherri, and posted the segment on Instagram.

The Reel was captioned, “Oop! The flirting that started on ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ between Sherri and [Shaquille] O’Neal seems to have moved online – and Sherri tells the basketball legend ‘don’t start what you can’t finish!’ 🤣👀.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As Sherri, 57, explained to her audience, she and Shaq, 52, went head-to-head on Celebrity Family Feud.

“I think a celebrity was flirting with me on Instagram,” Sherri announced. “Shaquille O’Neal!”

Sherri and Shaq exchanged playful repartee on Celebrity Family Feud

Sherri recapped what happened on Family Feud, telling her audience that during their meet-up at the podium with host Steve Harvey, she and Shaq shared a hug that quickly escalated into some frisky back-and-forth.

As Sherri told her fans, “There was definitely some flirtin’ goin’ on.”

Shaq made a comment to Sherri that enticed the TV star and got Celebrity Family Feud viewers’ tongues wagging.

“Once you go Shaq, you never go back. Be careful,” he jokingly warned.

Sherri was quick to deliver a one-liner of her own, replying, “Once you go with Sherri, you gonna feel like the Tooth Fairy.”

Sherri thinks Shaq was flirting with her online

Well, sometime after the episode aired, Sherri noted that she commented on one of Shaq’s Instagram posts.

As she explained, she was scrolling through Instagram and came upon a humorous post by Shaq.

“It was funny, so I commented, ‘Ha,’ and Shaq wrote back something that sounded flirty to me,” Sherri told her viewers and audience members.

“He said, ‘Hey, Sherri,’” Sherri revealed, imitating Shaq’s deep voice and posting a screenshot of Shaq’s comment on the on-stage screen behind her.

She continued to joke that the “way he typed it out” was flirty in nature.

Sherri had some fun with the back-and-forth, adding, “This is what I say: Don’t start nothin’ you can’t finish, Shaq.”

“Don’t make promises you can’t keep, Shaq,” she continued. “And don’t nibble off more than you can chew, Shaq… and I do mean nibble.”

Sherri viewers think she and Shaq would make a good couple

Sherri’s Instagram followers were thoroughly entertained by the Reel and played along in the comments section.

One such fan told Sherri that she and Shaq make a “cute” couple.

“Shaq can’t handle your smoke,” joked another Instagram user.

@afterdarkwithjohnnyray got a kick out of Sherri’s comment about Shaq not “nibbling off” more than he could chew.

Pic credit: @sherrishowtv/Instagram

“You tell him sherri,” added another follower.

One of Sherri’s fans wrote that Shaq was “definitely” flirting with her on Instagram.

A sixth commenter wrote, “Shaq ain’t ready,” and Sherri responded with two crying-laughing emojis.

@meliowrites chimed in, noting they were all for a Sherri-and-Shaq romance, commenting they were “Team Shaq-erri!”

Sherri and Shaq are both available, so a romance between the talk show host and the NBA legend isn’t too farfetched.

We know they’re both single, so the real question is, are they ready to mingle?