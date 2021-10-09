Sex Education Season 4 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Gillian Anderson and Asa Butterfield on Sex Education. Pic credit: Netflix

Sex Education returned for Season 3 in September 2021, and there is some good news for fans.

There will be a fourth season of Sex Education, and this is good news since the season ended with some cliffhangers.

Here is everything we know so far about Sex Education Season 4.

This article provides everything that is known about Sex Education Season 4 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 4 of Sex Education?

The great news is that, yes, there will be a Sex Education Season 4.

Netflix announced just one week after the Season 3 premiere that it had renewed the series for a fourth season.

This is great news because Netflix has a habit of canceling shows after just three seasons, and the way that Season 3 ended would have left a lot of fans angry if it didn’t return.

Release date latest: When does Sex Education Season 4 come out?

The third season of Sex Education took a year and a half to return after the second season dropped.

However, the reason for this was the halt in the production of television shows and movies during the COVID-19 pandemic. The show was supposed to return much sooner than it did.

With that in mind, considering this is a drama series set in a real-world setting, there is a chance the fourth season could arrive at the end of Summer 2022, possibly hitting around the end of summer or into September, as season three did.

We will update this article with news of Sex Education Season 4’s premiere date when Netflix makes the news public. We will also update the article when we learn shooting of the season begins.

Sex Education Season 4 cast updates

When it comes to the returning cast for Sex Education’s next season, the biggest question concerns Emma Mackey’s Maeve.

At the end of Season 3, Maeve took a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to study abroad in the United States. This puts her thousands of miles away from her friends.

However, don’t expect a season of Sex Education to start without Maeve around.

Outside of Emma Mackey’s Maeve, it is almost sure that the rest of the main cast will be back.

This includes Otis (Asa Butterfield) and his mother Jean (Gillian Anderson).

Also, likely returning is Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), Adam (Connor Swindells), Groff (Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro), Aimme (Aimme Lou Wood), Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling), Ola (Patricia Allison), her father Jakob (Mikael Persbrandt), Lily (Tanya Richards), Ruby (Mimi Keene), Anwar (Chaneil Kular), Rahim (Sami Outalbali), Viv (Chinenye Ezeudu), and Cal (Dua Saleh).

The one person who likely won’t be back is Jemima Kirke’s headmistress Hope, who was fired from her job.

“​​We’ll have to wait and see if there’s room for more Hope,” showrunner Laurie Nunn told Glamour.

Sex Education Season 4 spoilers

Sex Education Season 3 ended with cliffhangers and they promise a fourth season.

The season saw some big changes with Hope Haddon (Jemima Kirke ) taking over as the new headmistress and then ruling with fear to try to eliminate the school’s reputation as a “sex school.”

What resulted was the entire school body rebelling against Hope and that eventually led to her downfall. What it also led to was the school’s investors pulling out and putting the school up for sale to developers, and the students had to find a new school.

In another shocking moment, Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) broke up with Adam (Connor Swindells), despite starting the season as a happy couple. This happened because Adam tried to keep their relationship a secret but Eric was ready to be himself.

Maeve (Emma Mackey) had the biggest changes. She and Otis (Asa Butterfield) ended up on the outs and she began dating Isaac. However, by the end, Maeve realized the truth about Otis and the two were back on the same page, causing her to break up with Isaac.

However, Maeve decided to study abroad in the United States and reconciled with Otis before tearfully leaving, saying they would see where they are at when they came back.

Another relationship that was explored was Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) and Cal (Dua Saleh), and by the end, they decided they were best as friends.

Another big story was Jean’s (Gillian Anderson) pregnancy. She spoke to Jakob about the best way to co-parent and when she delivered the baby, Joy, she received the paternity test and her reaction was that Jakob wasn’t the father.

These stories will all play out in Sex Education Season 4 when it arrives.

Netflix has yet to announce when Sex Education Season 4 will premiere.