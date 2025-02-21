Savannah Guthrie’s fans think she’s ready for Hollywood after this new job

Savannah Guthrie is going through some significant changes, with the loss of Hoda Kotb on the Today Show and now with a new project.

Much to everyone’s sorrow, Hoda Kotb left the Today Show to spend more time with her girls, leaving Savannah to get used to a new partner.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, Savannah recently met up with Hoda during a memorable trip, and the ladies were able to catch up on each other’s lives.

While the ladies chatted at the beach with their children playing, the news of Savannah’s newest project might have come up.

Savannah is busy with her anchor job at the Today Show and taking care of her family, but there are some projects she cannot say no to when they come along.

Savannah jumped at a chance to appear in a new project featuring Robert De Niro, Zero Day, a thriller series on Netflix, and fans are buzzing about it.

Is Savannah ready for Hollywood with her cameo in Zero Day?

Zero Day is a six-episode series on Netflix starring Robert De Niro and Angela Bassett. It features a cameo by Savannah Guthrie at a perfect time during the action.

The tense thriller keeps viewers glued to their screens until the end, and Savannah is a welcome sight during the show.

Everyone loves and respects Savannah on the Today Show, and seeing her on the screen during Zero Day makes the action seem much more accurate and intense.

Carson Daly introduced Savannah’s cameo on the Today Show, and fans started a buzz on social media.

Savannah’s cameo had fans sharing their love for Savannah and the series Zero Day. Savannah could carry any role in Hollywood if she wanted to, and her fans would be there to support her.

One fan said, “Hollywood is waiting for you, Savannah!” while another noted that Zero Day is a “Great limited series!”

Fans think Savannah is ready for Hollywood. Pic credit: @todayshow/Instagram

Savannah and Hoda could team up again soon

While Hoda’s absence is difficult for everyone to get used to, even Craig Melvin when he forgot she left and made an on-air mistake.

Savannah’s reunion with Hoda was great since it reminded everyone about their friendship and that it wasn’t over.

Hoda said she will return to NBC and the Today Show family as an Olympic correspondent. She told Page Six it would be “kind of a Snoop-ish role,” referencing Snoop Dogg.

It will be great to see Savannah and Hoda working together again, even if it is just here and there.