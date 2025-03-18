Sara Haines tipped as The View favorite but fans are not having it

The ladies on The View all have fan followings because their personalities are so different, but one is getting a call out over favoritism.

Despite their differences, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, and Sunny Hostin have massive fan bases. Joy Behar, for example, has her “Joy Boys,” who look forward to seeing her on the show.

One of them stands out as a favorite of one of the bosses on The View, and some think it is one-sided and needs to stop.

Brian Teta is the executive producer of The View and the host of the podcast The View: Behind the Table, but his unfair preference for one of the ladies is getting noticed.

Sara Haines seems to be a favorite, and fans don’t like the executive producer’s apparent preference for her.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As Sara taped another podcast episode with Brian, fans started to comment about their angst over the blatant favoritism shown.

Sara was called ‘arrogant’ and ‘rude’ over her attitude on The View

While Brian Teta indulged Joy Behar in a recent trick she wanted to play on Sara, it is clear that he prefers Sara on the show.

Everyone loves Sara on The View; she’s Whoopi’s best friend and always solves arguments. But when the executive producer shows preferential treatment, the fans must step in and call him out.

Some fans say they “skip whenever she’s on the podcast” because she is “arrogant and rude” before calling out her rudeness to Ana Navarro on a particular day.

The View fans are not happy with Sara Haines. Pic credit: @TheView/YouTube

Others are commenting on the favoritism that Brian shows her over others, such as Joy Behar. One fan said, “Brian, your favoritism is rude to the other coworkers,” before urging less bias towards Sunny and Ana.

Critics call out Brian Teta over his favoritism on The View. Pic credit: @TheView/YouTube

Another shared their view that “Sara is Brian’s favorite. Brian, you could not be any more obvious with who you love and loathe. Be less obvious, please.”

A fan calls out Brian Teta for his blatant favoritism. Pic credit: @TheView/YouTube

Sara reveals her regrets about her weight issues

Sara is always open about her faults and what she feels she regrets. Obsessing over her weight is one of these regrets.

During the podcast with Brian, Sara expressed her anger over how often she let worrying about her weight destroy her day.

It wasn’t until one day she felt that her body “settled into place,” and then she relaxed into herself and quit worrying about everything so much.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.