Sara Haines’ fans react as The View confirms who’s returning for Season 28

The View have been waiting impatiently for the ladies to return from their vacations and get to business.

This is a heated political season, and with The View showing old episodes, fans don’t have the different viewpoints of the ladies to listen to when new situations arise between the candidates.

During this downtime for The View, many of the ladies, including Sunny Hostin, have taken some much-needed time off on long vacations.

One of the ladies took time out of her busy summer while working and vacationing with her kids to share how she ended up working for The View and also talked about a personal problem she still battles.

Recently, Sara Haines took time out of her vacation to speak out about her eating disorder on a podcast hosted by Erin Washington.

Sara recalled a “pivotal moment” during her eating disorder when she changed her habits to continue to play sports, and now fans are reacting to some good news from the network about Sara.

The View has just confirmed that Sara Haines is returning for Season 28

In one recent post on Instagram, The View has confirmed that not only is Sara Haines returning for Season 28 next week, but so are others.

Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Joy Behar are also returning.

The View’s crew has captioned this post, “The topics will be hot! Our all-new season premieres this Tuesday on ABC at 11 AM Eastern/10 AM Central/Pacific.”

Although Monsters and Critics have reported that the network will be watching this season of The View closely, the fact that all of the ladies are returning is an excellent sign for the show.

With the ladies aging and the demographic watching the show, the network is reportedly looking at continued profitability for The View.

Fans reacted when they heard about Sara and the others coming back

One fan said, “Can’t wait to see Whoopi, Sara, Alyssa, and Ana!!”

Another fan said, “Love it!!!”

Another fan shared, “Yippee!! Can’t wait for my ladies to return!! I miss you all!!”

Then one fan shared, “I’m always a bit sad when the view is on a break haha…can’t wait to get back to hot topics w you ladies.”

One last sampling has a fan saying, “I’m here for it, Ladies! Make some noise!!!”

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.