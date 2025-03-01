Sara Haines’ clueless RHOBH comments called out by fans

The ladies on The View seem to be branching off into topics they are clueless about, and fans are not keeping quiet about it.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been on The View before, so it isn’t a new topic, and Sara Haines is in hot water for her ignorance about the show.

The last time Joy Behar discussed RHOBH, she did not understand the dynamic between Dorit Kemsley and her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, and the ongoing feud with Kyle Richards.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, Joy does not understand that Kyle is breaking the girl’s code by conversing with Dorit’s estranged husband.

This time, Sara Haines put her foot into her mouth and did not get the dynamic of the ladies on the RHOBH and a new feud on the show.

Fans noticed Sara was clueless about Dorit and Sutton Stracke and did not hold back their thoughts about The View talking about a show they don’t even watch.

Sara called out for her comments about RHOBH

Any fan of RHOBH should be up to speed on Sutton Stracke and her fights with Dorit Kemsley. The two ladies, one divorced with a significant settlement and another heading to divorce court, are sniping at each other this season.

Joy Behar brought up the subject of their latest fight and spoke about money, specifically how Sutton said her wallet was bigger than Dorit’s.

Sara Haines jumped in and started a diatribe about friends fighting over money. She said, “Fighting like that, then you’re probably not friends.” She then said that if you talk about how big your wallet is, you may not have a lot of money.

Since Sutton has the money to back up her words to Dorit, Sara showed she has no clue about the RHOBH show.

Even Sunny Hostin shared, “I don’t watch the show,” as Joy mispronounced Dorit’s name and said the “whole premise of the show is to fight.”

Fans commented on the segment on YouTube after the ladies shared their views of a show they know nothing about.

One fan cleared the air about Sutton and her “300K a month in spousal support,” proving that she has the wallet to back up her words to Dorit. Another fan said, “Sara doesn’t watch RHOBH. You can tell.”

RHOBH fans notice that Sara Haines does not watch the show. Pic credit: @TheView/YouTube

Another fan of The View said Sara “would probably fall off her chair” if she knew how wealthy Sutton was after her divorce. Another said that everyone is Team Sutton.

Fans remark about Sara Haines on The View. Pic credit; @TheView/YouTube

Another fan said, “The View has no right to talk on this. Couldn’t even pronounce Dorit’s name right.”

Critics feel The View should stay in their lane on topics. Pic credit: @TheView/YouTube

Sara shares a video showcasing that she is just an ordinary girl

Sara often shares snippets of her life on Instagram. Her latest video has the Hannah Montana song, Ordinary Girl, playing in the background.

Sara is full of life and love for her family, and she spends her off-time with them rather than watching shows like RHOBH. Fans may be right that they should do better research on their topics before they talk about them on the air.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.