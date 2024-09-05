Sara Haines calls out Joy Behar over a snub on The View’s podcast

Sara Haines is The View’s biggest cheerleader, constantly posting positive things on her Instagram.

She generally seems to love her co-stars and wants to support them, but she felt left out after she did not receive an invitation to a play this summer.

While Sara looks like a confident, happy woman with a career, she battles some issues and is not afraid to share them if it will help others.

Sara doesn’t have a problem sharing her struggles with fans, as she recently did about her eating disorder.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Sara went on a friend’s podcast and dished about a pivotal moment in her teens when she realized her eating disorder impacted her life.

Sara told Joy Behar about something that bothered her from this last summer while The View was on hiatus.

Sara called out Joy for not inviting her to a performance

Sara sat with Joy on The View’s podcast, The View: Behind the Table. On the episode Joy Behar and Sara Haines Take Over The Podcast, Sara took Brian Teta’s position as host since he was sick and unable to be there.

Sara began by clearing the air with Joy over something that troubled her over the summer hiatus.

Joy Behar had a show she wrote and performed in, My First Ex-Husband, at the Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor.

Sunny Hostin attended the event, which upset Sara because Joy also did not invite her to see it.

Sara told Joy, “You did your show and didn’t invite me.” Joy was perplexed and said, “Invite you?”

Sara called it a reading, but Joy said, “No, it was an actual show.” Knowing it was a full-fledged play, Sara screamed, “Oh my God!” She asked, “Why is it that Sunny Hostin found her way there?”

Sara explained that she had missed something and hadn’t received an invitation, but Joy clarified that Sunny had seen the ad and had gone alone. So Sara was not snubbed; it just felt that way to her.

Sunny vacationed in Sag Harbor after a lousy summer navigating her new role as an empty nester. The show was held there in August, so that could be where she saw the advertisement.

Sara shared a cute update with her children

Sara, who must have felt better knowing Joy didn’t snub her, shared an update about her children.

Sara has three children, two boys and a girl, and she captioned her post, “The most beautiful things in life.”

It’s excellent that Sara shares her lovely family with her fans!

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.