Sara Haines and Whoopi Goldberg have a laugh-out-loud collision on The View

Things on The View recently took a turn during what should have been a fun segment featuring Christmas toys.

Sara Haines and the rest of the crew have been getting ready for Christmas on The View’s set, even as news spreads that a rival show may air in January.

The entire set of The View transformed into a winter wonderland, and the ladies glammed up in festive outfits for a recent show.

The View has one week of new shows before the winter holiday, and the ladies get an extended vacation.

That leaves little time for fun holiday segments like revealing the year’s hottest toy trends, and Sara and Whoopi Goldberg happily helped play with the toys.

An accident on the set during the segment happened, but no one needed stitches in the funny mishap.

Sara ran into Whoopi with a gocart on The View

Whoopi loves to play with toys on the set, and a recent show was no exception. She happily got into the spirit and helped Sara showcase the toys.

Elizabeth Werner, their toy expert, brought several toys today that are the “hottest” of the year, but no one could foresee the coming collision.

Elizabeth brought various toys, including a story bear, Legos, and a remote-controlled gecko. They all looked like a lot of fun, especially the Godzilla toy.

Perhaps the last toy the ladies showcased should include a safety disclaimer because of Sara and Whoopi’s accident.

Sara and Elizabeth, the toy experts, got into the Razor crazy carts, a type of go-kart, and cart-rolled them around the set, showcasing how much fun they looked.

During the last lap around the table, as Whoopi stood watching, Sara ran into her, almost causing her to fall.

As Sara collided with Whoopi, she was immediately concerned, but Whoopi put her at ease, saying, “It’s all right, it’s all right.”

Sara wrapped up the segment just after that altercation, and as she laughed it all off, Whoopi bravely smiled, demonstrating that she was okay.

Fans weigh in and call Sara ‘reckless’ in the crash

As soon as fans watched the crash unfold, they had to weigh in on the situation.

One fan called out Sara for “being reckless!!” Another said, “Sara tried to take out Whoopie [sic] today; the cameraman was in on it.”

Other fans worried about Whoopi, saying, “I hope you are okay!” Another said, “I love Whoopi, but that was hilarious.”

Sara, a fan favorite who loves to keep things real, would never try to hurt Whoopi intentionally.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.