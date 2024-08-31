Ryan Seacrest puts out an ‘S.O.S’ as he gets locked inside trailer with Vanna White

Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White found themselves in an unfortunate position on the Santa Monica Pier.

The Wheel of Fortune hosting duo was in California this weekend for a promo event.

As shared on Wheel of Fortune’s Instagram feed, Ryan and Vanna were on the West Coast to promote Season 41 of the popular weeknight gameshow.

In honor of Wheel of Fortune’s September 9 premiere date, the Santa Monica Pier Ferris Wheel was lit up with a holographic image of the iconic wheel.

The caption of the Instagram post read, “Santa Monica Pier’s got that Wheel of Fortune glow🤩.”

“Ryan & Vanna lit up the iconic Santa Monica Pier Ferris Wheel tonight in celebration of the new season, premiering Sept. 9!”

Ryan shared some footage from the event in his Instagram Story, taking his fans and followers along as he met up with his new co-host, Vanna.

Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White host a Wheel of Fortune event at the Santa Monica Pier

In the first video clip, as Ryan exited his car, he told his videographer, “Welcome to Wheel on the Pier.”

Ryan approached his co-host, Vanna, joking, “Vanna White, I heard you were gonna be here. I was just listening to the radio.”

The two shared a hug in the clip, which Ryan geotagged at the Santa Monica Pier and captioned, “We’ve arrived!”

In his next clip, Ryan shared footage of himself, Vanna, and Wheel of Fortune’s Social Correspondent, Maggie Sajak, inside a movie trailer.

Ryan and Vanna got stuck in a trailer with Maggie Sajak

Vanna and Maggie were struggling to get the door open as Ryan filmed the chaos.

“Alright, so we’re here at the ferris wheel at the pier, but we’re locked in,” Ryan revealed. “We can’t get out. We’re stuck!”

Vanna and Maggie looked concerned as they knocked on the window, capturing the attention of a few people on the pier.

“We’re locked in!” Ryan shouted, trying to explain what was happening to the onlookers.

Ryan joked with Vanna as she finagled the door handle, telling her, “Vanna, you have the magic touch, as always.”

Vanna continued to shimmy the door handle, and after nearly a minute, she was able to unlock the door and open it, much to Maggie’s delight, who let out an excited shriek.

“Vanna White to the rescue,” Ryan said as Vanna gave him two thumbs up.

In the caption of his video, Ryan added a gif reading, “S.O.S.”

Luckily for the trio, it was a only minor snag in their day, and they were able to carry about their business on the pier.

It’s all systems go for Ryan on Season 41 of Wheel of Fortune

It won’t be long now until Wheel watcher get to see Ryan in action. The American Idol host has received mixed reviews since replacing Pat Sajak, but he’s clearly excited and ready to go.

In a recent Instagram Reel, Ryan stood on the new and improved Wheel of Fortune stage and greeted his viewers.

“Let’s take this thing for a spin,” Ryan said as he pointed to the wheel behind him.

The caption reminded viewers that Season 41’s debut is just around the corner.

“Ready to take the wheel in a few weeks!” it read. “Mark your calendars: premiering Sept 9th 🗓️.”