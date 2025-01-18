Ryan Seacrest cautions Wheel of Fortune fans not to ‘beat up’ contestant as he’s mobbed on stage

After their bonus round win, a Wheel of Fortune contestant was bombarded on stage during Cruise Week.

While celebrating his win, Frank Mantesana’s son, brother, and brother-in-law mobbed him, but host Ryan Seacrest was there to make sure things didn’t get too out of hand.

Frank appeared on the January 16 episode, beating out his opponents, Angela and Ada.

While Angela came close with $20,600 in cash plus a cruise, Ada only earned herself $2,000.

With $28,850 in cash and prizes, Frank’s winnings earned him a coveted spot in the bonus round, where he joined Ryan on stage.

Frank was intent on adding to his $28,850 after a buzzer-beating comeback earlier in the game.

His segment was shared on YouTube in a video captioned, “Tough isn’t how Frank would describe his time in the Bonus Round!”

“The real question is, do you think his son would have solved that Rubik’s cube faster than this puzzle?”

Frank’s family members go wild after he wins his bonus round

He prepared for his puzzle in the “Phrase” category, spinning the mini wheel and introducing his “crew,” Braden, Michael, and Ciro, to Ryan, Vanna, and the studio audience.

Intent on adding to his winnings, Frank was left with a puzzle that read, “T O _ _ H / _ _ T / F _ _ R.”

With 10 seconds on the clock, Frank began sounding out possible solutions and, within just a few seconds, offered the correct answer, “Tough But Fair.”

Ryan congratulated Frank, revealing that his card from the mini wheel contained the $40,000 prize.

Ryan looked out for Frank as his family swarmed him on stage

As Ryan invited Frank’s trio of family members to “Come on in,” they mobbed him on stage and began congratulating him in a physical manner.

Ciro lovingly slapped Frank’s face a few times while Michael grabbed his head and tapped it repeatedly.

Ryan felt the need to intervene, jokingly telling Ciro, Michael, and Braden, “Now, don’t beat him up!”

Frank says he’ll use his winnings to attend professional wrestling events

After Frank and his family members were done celebrating, announcer Jim Thornton reiterated his winning amount.

“Frank, it looks like there’s treasure on this ship,” Jim began. “Forty thousand dollars!”

As Ryan shared, Frank’s bonus round win earned him a grand total of $65,850 in total winnings for the evening.

When Ryan asked Frank what he thought about winning such a large amount of cash, Frank, an avid professional wrestling fan, responded, “That’s a lot of Wrestlemanias!”