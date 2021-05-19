Rumored Outlander episode titles for Season 6 have reportedly dropped

Season 5 cast portrait for Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

It seems highly unlikely Outlander Season 6 will arrive soon.

Filming is underway, but news dropped regarding several episode titles.

This is exciting because it gives fans a chance to delve into potential details concerning the upcoming storylines.

However, considering there has been no official announcement from Starz, viewers should glean what they can but realize they could be incorrect.

Some websites reported these were for the first four, while others claimed it was for Episodes 1, 2, 3, and 6.

Season 6 episode titles for Outlander

The names of each Outlander episode reportedly leaked from an official source but Starz has not confirmed it.

Spoiler TV, which often leaks information early regarding television shows, released details for the first four episodes.

Episode 1 is “Echoes.” The second is “Allegiance” and the third is “Temperance.”

The last one is “The World Turned Upside Down.” Other outlets claim this title might be the name of Episode 6.

Fansided points out these names are on target, regardless of the order.

In previous years, leaked titles are usually right. In fact, the only time they appeared wrong was when a third season title changed from “Turtle Soup” to “Uncharted.”

The network made that change because they thought the original name would giveaway a major event from the Outlander book series.

The Christies have arrived: Jessica Reynolds as Malva, Mark Lewis Jones as Tom, and Alexander Vlahos as Allan, as seen in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: @Outlander_STARZ/Twitter

One title has Outlander fans worried

The first three titles for Season 6 of Outlander are relatively benign. The final one, “The World Turned Upside Down,” has fans concerned.

The Christie family arrives this season. This family’s story ties into the new title.

Tom Christie (Mark Lewis Jones) is from Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) past, the pair having spent time together in Ardsmuir Prison.

When the Christie family settles into Fraser’s Ridge, a tragic storyline unfolds with their arrival. This should culminate in “The World Turned Upside Down.”

Season 6 of Outlander will air on the Starz network at a later date.