Riverdale Season 5: Where to watch the new episodes

The fifth season of the CW teen drama series Riverdale premiered earlier this month, on January 20.

Here is everything you need to know about watching the new episodes.

What is Riverdale?

Riverdale is a crime-series loosely based on the popular Archie comicbooks. The series follows a group of high schoolers through a neverending entanglement of murder, corruption, and gossip.

Since the Netflix debut of the series, it has grown exponentially in popularity. It is now a multi-award winning show with accolades from the Teen Choice Awards, MTV Movie and TV Awards, and the People’s Choice Awards.

The Netflix synopsis of Riverdale:

While navigating the troubled waters of sex, romance, school and family, teen Archie and his gang become entangled in a dark Riverdale mystery. Riverdale / Netflix

As briefly mentioned above, a majority of the characters present in the series come from the Archie comicbooks. Notable characters and favorites include Josie and the Pussycats (led by Ashleigh Murray), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), and Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart).

What do we know about Riverdale Season 5?

Previously, Riverdale seasons have consisted of 13 to 22 episodes. The airtime of the episodes is roughly 42 minutes each.

At this moment, IMDb only has seven episodes listed for season five with air dates for the first five. That is expected to change as the show continues with production.

On January 28, images of the cast and crew filming a new episode for the season began to surface on social media. Fans anticipate the episode to be Episode 9 of Season 5.

Riverdale Season 5 airs on the CW at 8/7c on Wednesday nights. The first episode of the season premiered on January 20 and the second episode on January 27.

Where can you watch Riverdale Season 5?

Netflix viewers in the UK and Canada are gaining access to the new episodes of Riverdale shortly after they premiere on the CW network in the US. This has led Netflix viewers in the US to wonder when they will be receiving Season 5.

New seasons of the show are typically aired on Netflix US after the season has completely finished airing on CW. And as of now, the show’s Season 5 finale date has not yet been confirmed.

This is likely due to the major production delays that Riverdale has been suffering through since last May. It was announced then that the new season would be premiering in 2021 instead of their previously-expected Fall 2020 release.

Riverdale Seasons 1-4 are currently available for streaming on Netflix US.