Zach and Tori Roloff show off new home to mom Amy, her husband Chris in LPBW preview

In the upcoming episode of Little People, Big World, Tori and Zach Roloff are excited to show off their new Washington digs to their family.

Tori and Zach left Oregon behind and moved 45 minutes north to Battle Ground, Washington, after farm negotiations between Zach and his dad Matt Roloff went sour.

Tomorrow night’s episode will show the moment Zach and Tori show off their new home to Zach’s mom Amy and her husband Chris Marek.

Zach Roloff excited to show mom Amy and stepdad Chris his and Tori’s new home

During a confessional, Zach explained his plans for his family’s new $1 million property: “I have a lot of ideas for this property. I wanna make a cool play area for the kids. I wanna have a nice, landscaped area right outside the deck and then over to the right maybe a few fruit trees, a little garden…”

While walking through their acreage with Chris and Amy, Chris joked that Tori and Zach would be using the extra land to park their spare vehicles and old appliances. Jackson was excited to show Amy and Chris his chicken coop and tree house.

Zach divulged that the chicken coop came with the house and that he and Jackson intend to fill it with chickens, much like they were used to on Roloff Farms. During a family confessional, Jackson adorably told the cameras, “I only want to get baby chickens. Hey Dad, no big chickens.”

When Amy and Chris had their turn for a confessional, Amy explained how excited Zach and Jackson looked to be living on their new property and making new memories together as a family.

LPBW matriarch Amy Roloff says Zach and Tori ‘seem very excited’

“Zach and Jackson, I think, are very excited about the outdoors, and you know, the property and everything. This was also some property — whether it’s in the best location or the flag lot of whatever — that no other family has been a part of.”

Amy continued, “Like, he is doing this with his family, he and Tori, so it’s gonna be … it’s gonna be interesting, you know, to see how they all do. But, they seem very excited! “

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.