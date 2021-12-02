Zac Clark spotted at first public appearance since Tayshia Adams split

Zac Clark has his first public outing as a seemingly single man. Pic credit: ABC

Zac Clark and Tayshia Adams broke Bachelor Nations’ hearts when news broke about their recent split.

Initially, Zac seemed to lay low as the unfortunate breakup news spread, but now, he had made his first public outing since parting ways with The Bachelorette beauty Tayshia Adams.

Zac Clark shares photo from the event he attended

While on The Bachelorette Season 16, Zac was always outspoken about his past with addiction. He also was vocal about his passion and commitment to providing help and resources for others dealing with addiction.

He founded an organization called Release Recovery and it was on his organization’s Instagram page where he showed a photo of himself and a friend that he came out to support.

Zac was all smiles during his first public outing since the ‘relieving’ split and sported a blue blazer and a black tee with his company’s name on the front.

His friend, Carter Barnhart, was also in the photo. She was honored with an award and named the 2021 Addiction Professional of the Year.

Zac’s caption on the post read, “Congrats to one of our closest friends, [Carter Barnhart], on being honored as the 2021 Addiction Professional of the Year this morning. Carter is the CEO of @charliehealth and a strong female leader in our field. We love you CB.”

Zac Clark still has photos of Tayshia Adams on his Instagram page

Despite Zac and Tayshia calling off their engagement, Zac still has photos of Tayshia on his social media page.

Oftentimes couples will delete all the photos of their ex from their page in order to scrub away the past. However, Zack has elected to keep his memories with Tayshia on his page including photos from the marathon they recently ran together.

Zac, who has run several marathons in the past, ran alongside his former fiancé, Tayshia Adams, for her first-ever marathon in New York.

The pair ran to bring awareness to two different causes and managed to finish the race at the exact same time. Zac posted about Tayshia afterward and expressed how proud he was of her performance and endurance.

Shortly after their marathon experience, Tayshia was rushed to the ER for kidney complications that she insisted were not related to the strenuous marathon.

Now that Tayshia and Zac are no longer together, fans will have to be on the lookout for where their love journey takes them next.

