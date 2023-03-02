Yara Zaya says she can’t stop talking like Kylie Jenner — Here’s why

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya shared why she’s been talking like another high-profile reality TV star, Kylie Jenner, lately.

Yara loves to share lighthearted stories about her everyday life with her hundreds of thousands of fans and followers on social media.

Such was the case in a recent TikTok. Yara recorded a video while she was working to give a quick explanation as to why she sounds like Kylie these days.

Looking gorgeous as always in a white top with her hair styled straight and her makeup looking flawless, Yara shared her story.

“You know what I realize about myself?” Yara began. “Maybe you don’t know, but I kind of tell who to know, I work for TV, okay?”

Yara explained that one of the 90 Day Fiance franchise producers talked like Kylie.

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya says she has adopted Kylie Jenner’s accent

The blonde beauty imitated the producer, delivering her best Kylie impersonation.

Yara explained that she also picked up her accent because she spent so much time with the producer.

“She’s an older person, and maybe I wanna be like her, cool like her,” Yara said of the producer.

“So now I get that talk, and I talk like this all the time,” Yara continued, in a sing-songy voice, saying that she “can’t take it away.”

“So, guys, if you hear me talking like this, it’s not because I’m obsessed with Kylie,” Yara added.

Interestingly, the TLC producer’s name was also Kylie.

Yara Zaya likes to have fun on social media

When Yara isn’t busy filming for the 90 Day Fiance franchise, traveling the world with her husband, Jovi Dufren, raising her 2-year-old daughter Mylah, or running her online boutique, YaraZaya.com, the Ukrainian native likes to have fun on social media.

In another video, this time shared on Instagram, Yara had some fun with her mother-in-law, Gwen Eymard. In the happy-go-lucky video, Yara, her daughter Mylah, Gwen, and another guest struck some fun poses inside a gym as they danced to the song Move, Shake, Drop by DJ Laz.

The ladies also broke out their best dance moves and had some fun getting silly in the recording.

Yara captioned the Reel, “This is how y’all supposed to have fun with mother in law 😂.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.