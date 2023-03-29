Yara Zaya reveals whether she’s okay with being approached by fans in public

Yara Zaya revealed whether she welcomes 90 Day Fiance viewers coming up to greet her when they spot her in public.

When it comes to being in the public eye, some celebrities and reality TV stars enjoy being approached by their fans, while others are more private.

So, where does Yara stand on the topic?

During a recent Instagram Story Q&A, Yara addressed a question from a fan who asked her if it would be okay to approach her for photos if they saw her out and about.

Yara responded with a video, telling her fans and followers, “Sure, I’d love to take a picture with you guys. I love to talk to you.”

“Uh, yeah, I mean, that’s why I’m on TV,” Yara added with a smile.

Yara acknowledged that she’s viewed as “attention-hungry” by some, but that doesn’t bother her. She encouraged her fans not to be shy and to approach her, noting that she’s usually friendly.

However, Yara admitted that sometimes anxiety gets the best of her, and during those times, it’s not the best idea to strike up a conversation with her.

“I just like… if you just, like, see me crying or something in public — because sometimes I can get anxiety in public too — so if you see me crying or something, then don’t come to me. But, if you see me, like normal, yeah please come take a picture. I love to do that,” said Yara.

“Don’t be shy!” Yara encouraged her followers. She added that even if she’s not wearing makeup or looks “disgusting,” she doesn’t mind snapping a pic with her fans because she admittedly enjoys attention.

Yara also shared that she especially enjoys when she’s approached while she and her husband, Jovi Dufren, and their daughter, Mylah are traveling… which is quite a bit.

Yara is back in the U.S. after a recent vacation in Turkey

Most recently, Yara, Jovi, and Mylah enjoyed a trip to Turkey. While in the Middle East, Yara revealed that she had lost eight pounds, thanks to the cuisine, which she told her followers is prepared more naturally than food in the U.S.

Although Yara was in Turkey on vacation with her family, some of her critics accused her of heading overseas to undergo plastic surgery. Amid all of the chatter that she has had work done recently, Yara addressed the rumors.

In another IG Story, Yara held her ground, adamantly denying going under the knife.

“I don’t do nothing to my face, you guys,” Yara fired back. “I cannot look all the time the same, right? Because I’m getting older.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.