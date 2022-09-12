Yara Zaya looks totally different in throwback photos, 90 Day Fiance critics weigh in

Throwback photos of Yara Zaya got 90 Day Fiance viewers speculating about her changed appearance. Pic credit: TLC

Yara Zaya has been featured within the 90 Day Fiance franchise since Season 8 of the flagship show and is currently on Season 7 of Happily Ever After?

With her current appearance has come resurfaced throwback photos, dug up by viewers who have been speculating about the work Yara has had done.

At the Season 8 Tell All, Yara admitted to having a nose job, citing that her old nose looked like a “potato.”

Yara has also opened up about her breast lift and implants after feeling self-conscious after having her and her husband Jovi Dufren’s daughter Mylah in 2020.

Yara has not discussed having any other procedures or work done outside those two things.

In any case, two old photos of Yara before having work done have been reminding viewers about how different Yara used to look.

A 90 Day fan account on Instagram shared two throwback photos of Yara that have circulated before.

In the photos, Yara appeared with brunette hair, her old nose, and not looking like the Yara viewers have been seeing on camera on the show.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

In the comments section of the post, onlookers responded to what they were seeing.

One person questioned, “👏🏼👏🏼 I wonder what she had done ✅.”

A critic responded to that by saying, “Everything!!” while another jabbed, “A head transplant by the looks of it.”

Another comment remarked, “Wow. 😮 HUGE difference. Someone does great work, she’s gorgeous now.”

Pic credit: @its_90day_fiance/Instagram

Others in the 90 Day audience chimed in to say, “She looks great now!” and, “She had a lot done.”

Someone called the difference “shocking,” while another slammed, “That cannot be her.”

Pic credit: @its_90day_fiance/Instagram

Yara Zaya has new friends on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

During the premiere episode of Season 7 of Happily Ever After?, Yara met up with two new friends, Cymphony and Adele, who have been labeled as “mean girls” by 90 Day viewers.

Those watching the episode listened to the two women bad mouth Jovi, and the situation did not sit well with viewers who reacted online.

While Jovi was doing a Q&A with fans on Instagram he fielded a question that asked if Yara was still friends with the two opinionated women.

Jovi replied, “lol yeppp.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.