Yara Zaya goes glam for her birthday, shows off pricey Chanel sandals

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya is celebrating a major milestone today, her birthday, and she treated herself to a pair of expensive Chanel sandals to mark the occasion.

We already know that the fashionable TLC personality enjoys nice things and she often shows off her pricey accessories on social media. However, it was only right that Yara added another pair of shoes to her collection as a treat for her special day.

The young mom also looked glamorous in a photo– showing off wispy lashes and long blond waves as she paused for a car selfie.

The 90 Day Fiance star is ready to kick off her birthday but it’s yet to be seen what she will do to celebrate the occasion. In a post shared on social media, Yara noted that she was headed to Austin with baby Mylah which means the celebration will go down there.

However, it seems she will be opting for a chill day enjoying the sites in Austin because she asked her followers to recommend places for her and Mylah to visit.

Yara didn’t mention husband Jovi Dufren tagging along, so he might be out of town.

“Happy birthday to me,” wrote Yara in the Instagram post. “Me and Mylah decide to drive to Austin for my birthday. Guys [who’s] been in Austin? Any recommendation?”

Meanwhile, Yara looked glam despite being dressed down in a simple white shirt. She opted for a subtle glam makeup look with long lashes and nude lips. Her blond hair was also looking a bit lighter than usual– worn in a middle part with large cascading curls.

Jovi Dufren sends birthday greeting to wife Yara Zaya

Jovi Dufren shared a birthday post for his wife Yara today along with a series of throwback photos from their time together.

We don’t know what the 90 Day Fiance star has planned for his wife this time around but last year he gifted her an Audi Q7 so it’s going to be hard to top that!

“Happy Birthday to my Queen! @yarazaya Thanks for being the best mom, wife, and hardest worker out there,” wrote Jovi in the Instagram post. “Thanks for being so kind and helpful to other people. I hope you have an amazing day!! Love you.”

Meanwhile, Yara is already having an amazing day thanks to her pricey purchase of a pair of rainbow-colored velcro sandals by Chanel which cost over $2000.

The designer sandal is made from quilted fabric and features the popular CC logo in white.

