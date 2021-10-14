Yara Zaya damaged her new car and explained what happened — And 90 Day Fiance critics roasted her for it

Yara posted the truth about what happened to her new Audi and how the damage to it was caused. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Yara Zaya shared details of how her brand new Audi got damaged. Turns out, she did it herself getting out of the parking space at her and Jovi’s home.

Yara posted pictures of her car to Instagram along with a description of what she did to it.

In the post, she deflected most responsibility while making sure that followers knew that she has a big, new Audi, and critics bashed her for those points.

Yara Zaya shared details of how she damaged her new car

Yara shared a picture of her car inside her parking spot and wrote, “For those who were interested in what happened.”

She then explained, “Our garage is just too small and the car is too big. I relaxed and accidentally hit the wall.”

She followed those statements up with a picture of the damage to the body of her car around the tire. Visible scratch marks with peeled paint and possible denting are clearly visible. She added, “F**k” as the commentary to the picture.

Yara posted pictures from her the damage she caused. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Fortunately, Yara wasn’t hurt in the incident. A few weeks ago Yara posted about a close call she had in a parking lot when she first got the car.

Yara got roasted by critics for posting about the car damage

90 Day critics wasted no one roasting Yara for the weird flex and for her actions.

One popular 90 Day fan page reposted Yara’s picture explaining what happened and turned it into a meme. Above Yara’s picture it read, “*Absolutely no one*” followed by “Yara:”.

@mommysaysbdwrds added the caption, “OmG i DrIvE aN aUdI.”

The comments section lit up with other 90 Day Fiance critics who had something to say about Yara and her post.

One person joked, “‘It’s too big!’ bet that’s not something Jovi hears everyday…but i’m still trying to figure out how she did that.”

Another commented, “Should have got a car that would fit where you keep it.”

Someone else tore into Yara by saying, “Posting it was what Is the really stupid part here~ prove us wrong.”

More critics jumped in with their opinions. Pic credit: @mommysaysbdwrds/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.