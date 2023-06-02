Yara Zaya claps back at critics and airs frustration at constant comments about her body

Yara Zaya has already fessed up to getting a boob job, but it seems the critics are convinced she did a lot more.

Well, the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star is sick of the comments about her body, and she blasted one commenter in a recent post.

The trolls have been trying Yara this week because she recently fired back at another critic for making crude comments about her husband Jovi Dufren’s appearance.

This time, however, Yara was the target as she interacted with her social media followers during a Q&A.

It wasn’t long before someone got a little presumptuous and tried to give Yara a compliment wrapped in an insult.

The commenter cautioned Yara not to do any more work on her body but attempted to cushion to blow by adding, “your a beautiful woman.”

Yara was seemingly bored on her plane ride from New York City back to New Orleans, so she opted for the Instagram Q&A and told her, “Let’s talk.”

That’s when the comment was made about her body.

Not surprisingly, the TLC personality didn’t take too kindly to that, and she responded to the critic via video.

She posted the message at the top of her post and asked the critic, “What do you think I did to my body besides boob job? Because that was necessary because I breastfed.”

The Ukrainian native also clarified, “Even if I want to do something for my body, it’s my body you guys… nobody can tell me which I should do.”

“But I didn’t do nothing,” she clarified.

Yara Zaya interacts with her followers in Instagram Q&A

Meanwhile, there were some questions in the mix that didn’t rub the 90 Day Fiance star the wrong way, and she answered those as well.

One person asked her about traveling without daughter Mylah, as it seems Yara and Jovi left the toddler behind for their recent NYC trip.

Who “stays with Myla when you guys are away?” queried the Instagram user.

Yara noted that Mylah is usually with them on their travels, but on the rare occasion when “she can’t come, @gweneymard take care of her.”

Yara Zaya’s Instagram Q&A answers. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

One commenter also asked Yara how often she gets recognized while out in public, and the Ukrainian native responded, “Everyday.”

“Now I always need to wear makeup 😂😂 but I love when you guys come to me ❤️❤️,” she added.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres on Sunday, June 4 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.