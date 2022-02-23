Woody Randall sends a sweet message to his ‘lil baby’

Woody Randall is thrilled about becoming a father. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight fan favorites Woody and Amani Randall thrilled fans when they recently announced that they’re expecting their first child.

Now, Woody has offered up his thoughts on becoming a dad and what he wants his baby to know about him.

Woody Randall reflects on becoming a father

Woody Randall shared his morning reflections with his friends and followers and the excitement of fatherhood was on his mind.

In Woody’s post, he included a photo of himself leaning against a pillar and smiling while showing off his unique sense of style.

Woody shared a quote that resonated with him in this season of life that read, “Fathering is not something perfect men do, but something that perfects the man.”

Continuing his caption on the post, Woody wrote, “This mornings reflection is really simple. I’m honored I get the chance to be someone’s dad. I’m truly thrilled about too.”

Woody then sweetly took some time out to address his unborn child and express his love, writing, “Message to my lil baby: I’m not perfect, but I strive to learn from every mistake for you. Love you kid and see you soon!”

Woody and Amani announce their pregnancy in style

Woody and Amani are many MAFS fans’ all-time favorite couple from the franchise. The couple captured viewers’ hearts with their love, openness, vibrant personalities, and commitment to the process and to one another.

Woody and Amani were also very compatible in the fashion department as both are known to rock bold styles.

Their sense of fashion was on full display in their striking pregnancy announcement photos and videos.

In a set of photos, the pair matched in all-black ensembles as Amani showed off her pregnant belly in a black cropped jacket with unique sleeves. Woody posed alongside her, opting to go shirtless and wear a black puffer jacket.

In an even more regal set of photos, Woody posed in white pants, an embellished sweater, and a brown plaid coat, while Amani stole the show in an exposing gold dress and gold crown.

On their 2-year wedding anniversary, Woody and Amani announced they were expecting and revealed that Amani was 24 weeks pregnant.

They also revealed that Baby Randall is expected to arrive in June 2022.

It definitely seems Woody and Amani will make great, loving, and of course, fashionable parents and MAFS fans will continue to root for the Randall family to thrive.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.