Woody Randall gushes over wife and glowing mother Amani

Woody and Amani Randall have been enjoying parenthood after welcoming son Reign Randall in June.

Woody often shares adorable photos and videos with Reign as he treasures every moment with his young son.

Recently, Woody also raved about his wife and mother of his child Amani in a sweet video.

Woody filmed Amani cradling Reign while playing Sweet Love by Anita Baker.

Commenters complimented Amani and her motherly glow.

Woody agreed with the comments, praising Amani for being such a great mother.

Woody Randall sends love to his ‘love’ Amani Randall

Woody Randall took to Instagram to share a video of his two loves.

In the video, Woody plays footage of Amani walking from a distance with Reign in her arms and a scenic sky and greenery in the background. Both Amani and Reign looked colorful in clothing with splashes of orange, yellow, and blue.

Text appeared over the video as acapella music played. The text read, “So we have mommy and baby boy approaching. Had a nice Sunday at the lake. Now we’re all hot including Baby Randall. So it’s time to go inside because we got a heat advisory that says it’s time.”

Woody noted Amani’s gorgeous skin under the sun and said, “That sun looks good on your skin, girl,” adding, “You glowing. This boy got you glowing.”

Woody captioned the post, “My love holding my love.”

Woody and fans praise Amani and the Randalls’ love

Fans and MAFS stars loved Woody’s post and took to the comments to react.

Amani commented on the video, writing, “Sweets’ baby, time is going by too fast.”

Woody replied, “it really is.”

One commenter referenced the Anita Baker song playing in the video, writing, “This is so special. Such a beautiful family…and such a sweet love.”

More commenters affirmed that Amani was glowing, with one writing, “Amani is always glowing.” Woody agreed, replying, “she really is.”

A supporter wrote, “I love y’all soo much!!! It’s good to see how great love really still exists!!”

A follower commented, “Motherhood looks so good on her,” and Woody expressed, “it looks great on her.”

Another commenter expressed, “You too hit the jackpot when you joined hearts, and the love created such a beautiful life..”

Woody warmed fans’ hearts by sharing a sweet moment with his beautiful family.

