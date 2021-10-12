Woody and Amani spend time with MAFS stars Jephte & Shawniece and Briana & Vincent

Woody and Amani live it up with stars from the MAFS franchise. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight couples that stay married often become one big happy family. Many couples develop bonds with others from different seasons and this is true for Woody and Amani.

Woody and Amani, who many Married at First Sight fans argue is the best couple in MAFS history, are also beloved by former MAFS stars and have spent time with several couples from the show.

Most recently, Woody and Amani got time with couples from MAFS Season 12 and MAFS Season 6 and it looks like they had a blast.

Woody and Amani meet up with Jephte and Shawniece in Los Angeles

Woody and Amani took a trip to Los Angeles for a celebratory event and Jephte and Shawniece from MAFS Season 6 were also in attendance.

The two stylish couples took some photos together which Woody shared on his IG page, among other photos of him posing with Amani and still looking head over heels in love.

In the photos, Shawniece and Jephte wear grey-blue tops and Shawniece looks great in trendy fitted jeans and high heels.

Always making bold fashion choices, Amani wore a cheetah print dress with black boots and her pretty braids in a bun. Woody kept it more understatedly suave in all black with gold accessories.

Woody captioned his series of photos by writing, “Nothing you wear is more important than your smile.”

It seems Woody and Amani really hit it off with Jephte and Shawniece since joining the MAFS family. The two couples have hung out in the past and even brought MAFS Season 11 couple Miles and Karen along with them when Jephte and Shawniece visited their hometown of New Orleans.

Woody and Amani have a good time with Briana and Vincent in Atlanta

The MAFS fun didn’t stop there for Woody and Amani, as Vincent Morales from Married at First Sight Season 12 revealed that he and Briana also got time with the star couple while they were in Atlanta.

Vincent shared a photo of him and his wife Briana posing with Woody and Amani and again they showed off their standout style.

Briana wore a black blazer and top with denim shorts and black strappy heels alongside Vincent who wore a long sleeve grey shirt and black pants and shoes.

Meanwhile, Woody rocked a plaid suit with a white graphic tee and tan shoes and Amani wore a printed tank top with leather pants and cute open-toed heels.

Vincent captioned the photo, “Shout out to the Randalls. Till next time y’all. It’s always a vibe with them.”

It’s certainly nice to see all these couples still going strong and building great bonds with one another.

