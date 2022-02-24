Witney Carson rates the worst picture of her on the Internet

Witney Carson and The Miz on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Witney Carson has been a Dancing with the Stars pro since Season 18.

Witney also had a baby in 2021 and was back on the dance floor later in the year to compete in the 30th season with The Miz as her partner.

She is also always open with her fans, sharing photos on Instagram and videos on TikTok.

In her latest TikTok video, Witney showed a great sense of humor and poked some fun at herself with what she called the worst picture of her on the Internet.

Witney Carson shares her ‘worst photo’ with fans

Witney Carson took to TikTok this week and shared an old photo of herself from when she was 18 and wore braces.

In the video, she said, “it is so bad, I want to give it a zero, but that’s not possible, so I give you a one.”

She captioned the video, “#greenscreen me at 18 with braces. It haunts me,” and had the words, “The worst photo of me on the internet.”

It showed the sense of humor that has made Witney Carson such a fan favorite on Dancing with the Stars.

Witney Carson shares more photos of baby boy

While DWTS pro Witney Carson was poking fun at herself on TikTok, she was busy being a proud mother on Instagram.

On Sunday, Witney posted a great photo with her son Leo as she held him while in the pool. She captioned the sweet photo, “my pool boy.”

She followed that up with a photo of her husband, Carson McAllister holding little Leo in the pool, with the caption, “a little photo series for your feed.”

She then posted a short video Tuesday on Instagram of her with Leo as she was pretending to eat his face, with the caption, “Moms with their chubby babies. His face I cannot.”

This comes one month after Leo celebrated his first birthday party alongside fellow Dancing with the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold’s daughter Sage.

“Your sweetness and wild personality have kept us laughing, crying and running around like mad men. I love your precious cuddles, your kisses (cheek smooshes) and your laugh that melts me,” she wrote at the time.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will be back in late 2022.