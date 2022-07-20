Will Urena uses broom as ‘practice’ girlfriend

Will Urena is getting ready for a girlfriend to come into his life. Pic credit: @illmaticwill/Instagram

Will Urena appeared on The Bachelorette Season 18 with Michelle Young.

During his time on the show, Will had more drama and confrontation than romance.

The Bachelorette viewers will recall Will got into a spat with Peter “Pizza Man” Izzo, resulting in his jacket being chucked in a pool, and also came under fire for his tweets about women.

Michelle and Will never developed much of a connection, and Will eventually was sent home. Will made many friends with the men from his season, but he remains single.

Recently, Will made a video addressing his lack of a girlfriend.

Practicing for when he does have a girlfriend, Will used a broom to be his stand-in significant other.

Will Urena practices having a girlfriend

Will Urena took to Instagram to share a video with his broom as a practice girlfriend.

In the video, Will sits on a couch next to a broom that he’s dressed up with sunglasses, a head wrap, a blanket, and a teddy bear.

Will proceeded to engage in a common couples game on social media where the couple will react to questions and answer which of the two best fits the question.

Audio over the video could be heard asking, “Who was interested first?” “Who said I love you first?” “Who’s more protective? “Who cleans more?” “Who eats the most?”

Will pretended to answer those questions with the broom as he wrote over the video, “Don’t mind me just practicing…”

Will captioned the post, “Bae and I ready for the bachelorette tonight like…who is watching?”

Bachelor Nation reacts to Will Urena’s post

Will’s good friend and The Bachelorette Season 18 runner-up Brandon Jones commented, “I’m crying,” with two laughing emojis.

The Bachelorette Season 18 stars Leroy Arthur and Daniel Tully also commented with laughing emojis, and Daniel added, “I can’t.”

Pic credit: @illmaticwill/Instagram

One commenter teased, “My fave couple, couple goals.”

Interestingly, Will replied, “the best thing about her is that she doesn’t talk back,” with a winking face emoji.

The Bachelorette viewers will recall that Will came under fire during his season with Michelle Young as his problematic tweets resurfaced.

Pic credit: @illmaticwill/Instagram

Will previously tweeted with disparaging comments about women, including suggesting that it’s hard for a man to take American women seriously due to “feminism bs” and declaring “toxic masculinity is a term coined by damaged women to weed out traits that make their fragile ego feel insecure when they’re in the shadow of a male figure.”

The tweets were shared in 2021; however, after his elimination on The Bachelorette Season 18, he praised Michelle and strong women.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.