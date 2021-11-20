Will Tyler Cameron be The Bachelor lead? He might be coming around

Tyler Cameron is saying “never say never” when it comes to being the next leading man of The Bachelor. Pic credit: @tylerjcameron3/Instagram

If you ever wanted to see Tyler Cameron as The Bachelor, have your application ready because the Florida native is saying “never say never” when it comes to being the franchise’s leading man.

“I think it’s an incredible honor to have that role and have that position,” the 28-year-old told PopCulture.

Will Tyler Cameron be the next The Bachelor lead?

Admitting he’s not necessarily ready to be The Bachelor just yet, Tyler revealed, “There’s a lot of things I want to figure out and get under control first in my life and handle before I can step into a role like that.”

However, it’s still an option on the table as he added, “But down the road, possibly — if they still want me and it’s the right timing. But we’ll see.”

Fans watched back in Season 15 where former beauty queen Hannah Brown chose musician, Jed Wyatt, as the receiver of her final rose, leaving Tyler heartbroken in the crossfire.

The happiness of Hannah and Jed was short-lived after it was revealed that Jed allegedly had a girlfriend back at home. Testing the waters with her runner-up, the former Bachelorette went on to ask Tyler out on the After The Final Rose special.

While Tyler and Hannah reconnected after the show wrapped, it was only a few days before news broke he was dating world-famous model, Gigi Hadid.

Delving into the issue in her memoir, God Bless This Mess, Hannah admitted she was deeply hurt about the whole situation than she initially lead on as she wrote, “I knew we were not together or openly dating, but just from the conversations we’d had, it was so shocking — and so public.”

Who is rumored to be the next lead of The Bachelor?

Before Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette even premiered, it was already rumored that the upcoming lead of The Bachelor would be a contestant from her season.

While it was leaked that medical sales rep, Clayton Echard would be taking the coveted role, Reality Steve revealed that this year, Bachelor Nation would be seeing back-to-back seasons of The Bachelor.

The Bachelorette airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on ABC.