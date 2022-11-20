Will there be a Season 18 of Sister Wives? Here’s what we know

Kody and Janelle Brown pose on the red carpet for an event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Sister Wives is currently airing its 17th season, but with all of the changes within the Brown family, some have wondered whether an 18th season is in the works.

The premiere of Season 17 of Sister Wives was announced two months ahead of its September 11, 2022, air date.

Recently, Christine Brown revealed that TLC crews have been filming her from her new home in Salt Lake City, Utah. However, she didn’t specify whether she was filming for a new season of Sister Wives or possibly a spinoff – which would be music to Sister Wives viewers’ ears.

Christine also revealed recently that she made a pact with Kody and the rest of the Brown family that she would make good on her promise to continue filming for Sister Wives, despite her divorce.

“I made a promise to Kody and everybody else that I will stay with Sister Wives as long as we have the show just to be fair,” Christine stated.

TLC has yet to release any information regarding Season 18 officially. Still, with Christine confirming film crews in her home, there will likely be another season following Kody Brown and his three wives, Meri, Janelle, Robyn, and his ex-wife, Christine.

Will there be a Season 18 of Sister Wives?

Season 17 has focused on the events leading up to Christine and Kody’s split, which they publicly announced in November 2021.

Sister Wives fans would definitely feel ripped off if there wasn’t another season to follow Season 17. Although the season isn’t over yet, viewers are already curious about Christine’s future without Kody in her life.

Sister Wives fans curious about a Christine Brown spinoff, Tell All special

In fact, many Sister Wives viewers have called for a spinoff show including Christine and her former sister wife and BFF, Janelle.

Not only would Sister Wives viewers be interested in following Christine’s life post-Kody, but also her relationships with her former sister wives, Meri, Robyn, and Janelle.

As Christine’s fans know, off-camera, she’s remained close with Janelle. However, she revealed during the November 13 episode that she has no desire to maintain a relationship with Robyn or Meri, at least for now. Judging by Christine’s activity on social media, it appears that’s still the case.

Whether or not a Tell All will air following Season 17 remains to be seen. Meri hinted at a Tell All during an October episode of Fridays with Friends on Instagram, but nothing else has been mentioned about any post-season special.

There is still plenty of drama for TLC to follow with the Brown’s large, polygamous family, and longtime fans of the show will undoubtedly be waiting for an announcement regarding Season 18 in the coming months.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.