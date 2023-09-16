Below Deck Down Under Season 2 comes to an end soon, with the finale hitting Bravo airwaves on Monday night.

There’s no question that Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under has been on for the books.

It was far better and more entertaining than Season 1, even with the very serious near-sexual assaults that occurred.

Considering what has happened on Below Deck Down Under, there’s a lot to unpack at the reunion.

However, with the finale days away, a reunion has yet to be mentioned at all.

That has many fans wondering if Below Deck Down Under will go the way of Season 1 and forgo a reunion.

Will there be a Below Deck Down Under Season 2 reunion?

It’s not looking good for a Below Deck Down Under Season 2 reunion, and that’s a big bummer for fans.

First, Andy Cohen hasn’t asked for questions for the Northern Sun, something he does on social media before every reunion show.

Second, Bravo’s schedule for the next couple of weeks doesn’t have a reunion show for Below Deck Down Under Season 2 on the schedule.

Usually, the reunion would air a week after the finale, so in this case, the reunion would be on Monday, September 25. However, Bravo’s schedule reveals that a Below Deck Med marathon is airing all day long leading into the Season 8 premiere.

On Monday, September 18, Bravo has a two-hour-finale for Below Deck Down Under slated to air. Now, there’s a slim chance that one of the two-hour Below Deck Down Under block will be the reunion instead of the final episode.

The odds of that are pretty slim because no teaser or reunion looks have been dropped. At this time point, at least a teaser would be dropped for intrigue.

Why would Below Deck Down Under Season 2 not have a reunion?

Unfortunately for Below Deck Down Under fans, a reason for not having a reunion likely won’t be given. Bravo has stayed quiet on the subject in the past, but sometimes cast members give their two cents.

Last year, Brittini Burton claimed Peacock was the reason for the Season 1 crew not having a reunion.

Below Deck Season 10 didn’t have a reunion either. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Alissa Humber used Instagram Stories to share an email from Bravo PR saying the reunion was canceled because of scheduling issues.

The reason for not having a Below Deck Down Under Season 2 reunion likely has to do with scheduling. Otherwise, there really isn’t any good reason because it could have been done virtually.

Be sure to tune in on Monday for the finale and to see if Bravo sneaks in a reunion.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.