Will Below Deck charter guest Justin Richards be kicked off boat? Captain Lee reacts to guests drunk dinner

Captain Lee has dealt with his fair share of drunk charter guests but Justin takes the cake. Pic credit: Bravo

Will Below Deck charter guest Justin Richards be kicked off the boat? Captain Lee Rosbach has reacted to the guest’s dinner from the bourbon-filled charter.

The most recent episode of Below Deck Season 9 featured primary guest Michael Durham, and his group enjoying a lot of bourbon. They invited Captain Lee to join them for a bourbon tasting and dinner. Captain Lee passed on the tasting but did agree to have dinner with the guests.

Unfortunately, by the time dinner rolled around, a couple of the guests, namely Michael, Justin, and Terri Foss Augustyn, were beyond wasted. Justin got angry with the group and left the dinner table to eat alone on the swim platform.

Meanwhile, Captain Lee dealt with drunk Michael and Terry. The captain handled them with class before gracefully exiting the table to get some sleep.

The real drama started after all the guests went to bed, except Justin and Terry. They had a heated exchange that resulted in the crew trying to diffuse the situation. Justin is heard telling chief stew Heather Chase to “go f**k yourself, go throw yourself off the boat” as the episode ended.

Captain Lee Rosbach reacts to drunk charter guest dinner on Below Deck

Twitter was buzzing with praise for how Captain Lee handled himself at the dinner.

It could not have been easy to sit there with those drunk guests. Besides Justin leaving the table, Terry repeatedly asked the captain about being from Michigan, while Michael was flat-out rude to the captain.

Captain Lee had very blunt yet honest responses to Below Deck fans, comments and questions.

Pic credit: @capthlr/Twitter

Below Deck fans had quite the reaction to drunk Justin’s behavior. Check out some of their answers here.

In his weekly blog, Captain Lee didn’t hold back from expressing his true feelings about the group.

“I do not recall a group that I had more dislike for than this bunch. Believe me, I have tried to come up with a descriptive term for how out of place they were, but I couldn’t think of one I could print, and let me tell you something that speaks volumes. In case anyone missed it, I am from Michigan. Just wanted to set the record straight for clarification. I do hope I don’t have the displeasure of having these people on my boat again unless they make a miraculous recovery during the 2nd half of their charter,” Captain Lee wrote.

Will Below Deck charter guest Justin Richards be kicked off the boat?

One Twitter user asked if Captain Lee was angrier at Justin’s behavior than at Delores Flora’s drunk actions during Season 8. The answer, yes.

Pic credit: @capthlr/Twitter

In a new preview for Below Deck Season 9 Episode 4, Captain Lee learns what went down after he went to sleep. Primary guest Michael is also getting pieces of information regarding just how tense things got between Justin and Terry.

Captain Lee is livid, declaring there will be a “come to Jesus” meeting with the guests. The captain will not allow his crew to be abused.

So that begs the question, will Captain Lee Rosbach kick Below Deck charter guest Justin Richards off the boat?

#BelowDeck

the only thing worse than an obnoxious drunk is a rich obnoxious drunk pic.twitter.com/KRHpqvoxT5 — simp vicious (@justy70190771) November 9, 2021

All signs point to the captain asking Justin to leave but letting the rest of the group stay. After all, drunk Delores got the boot, and Justin’s behavior was a million times worse than hers.

One thing is for sure. Below Deck fans are in for another explosive episode with Captain Lee dropping the hammer on the charter guests.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.