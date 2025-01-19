Below Deck Down Under fans are bracing for Season 3 without fan favorite Aesha Scott.

Even though Captain Jason Chambers is back with two Season 2 alums, it won’t be the same without the chief stew.

The dynamic of Aesha and Captain Jason made the Below Deck spin-off a mega-hit.

Aesha, though, has moved on or rather gone back home to where it all began for her on Below Deck Med.

In fact, she helped give Below Deck Med a much-needed boost of positivity, with some fans even starting to like Captain Sandy Yawn more because of Aesha.

Despite her new gig, the rumor mill has been ablaze lately about Aesha’s appearance on Below Deck Down Under Season 3.

Let’s take a look at what we know.

Will Aesha Scott make an appearance on Below Deck Down Under Season 3?

The only way Aesha will be on Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under would be via a video chat. Sadly, there’s no way Aesha will be returning to the show so quickly.

Below Deck Down Under needs to find its own footing without Aesha before she would come back in any capacity. The producers must establish a new dynamic with Captain Jason and his current crew members.

Captain Jason already has an interesting dynamic with Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph, which endures some serious struggles during the upcoming season. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Tzarina admitted that doing the season without Aesha was difficult.

Perhaps we will get a FaceTime between Tzarina and Aesha when things get tough for the chef. Besides that, do not expect Aesha to be back on Below Deck Down Under Season 3 in any capacity.

The chief stew remains booked and busy, not just with reality TV.

Aesha channels the 90s to promote her business

When she’s not filming TV shows, Aesha is focused on becoming an entrepreneur. Last year, she started selling her own merchandise and launched her own alcoholic coconut water drink, Drop.

In a recent Instagram post, Aesha and her fiance, Scott Dobson, got her followers hyped about Drop by giving off 90s vibes. So far, the beverage is only available in Australia, but Aesha has made it her 2025 mission to bring it to other countries.

Aesha Scott won’t be on Below Deck Down Under, but fans will see her back for Below Deck Med Season 10. The Below Deck schedule for 2025 has arrived, and you can check it out here.

Below Deck Down Under Season 3 premieres on Monday, February 3, at 8/7c on Bravo.